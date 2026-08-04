Bills RB James Cook is looking to improve, a year after he led the NFL in rushing

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — James Cook treats carrying the football the same way he answers questions about his past accomplishments.

The Buffalo Bills running back does both by solely looking forward.

So there was no point in asking Cook to reflect on last year, when he used a brief training camp hold-in as leverage to get a new contract, and then proved his worth by leading the NFL with 1,621 yards rushing.

“I don’t like to talk about last year, because last year is in the past. This year is a new year,” Cook said last week. “Put last year behind me, and just come out here to do it again.”

That would be difficult for anyone, given that only two players since 2001 have won consecutive NFL rushing titles — Derrick Henry (2019-20) and LaDainian Tomlinson (2006-07).

Propelling the 26-year-old Cook’s belief entering his fifth season are a healthy dose of self-confidence, an offensive line that remains mostly intact and newly promoted head coach Joe Brady’s offensive scheme.

Despite Josh Allen’s strong arm and improvisational skills, the Bills split rushing and passing attempts evenly during Brady’s two-plus seasons as offensive coordinator. Brady sees no reason to change course or to reduce Cook’s workload this year.

“I expect James Cook to take another step this year in different elements of his game and continue to be the workhorse as a runner,” Brady said.

“And he wants it, right?” he added. “He had such an incredible season last year. And without diving into exactly what, this is what I told him: He has got to get better. We can’t take steps backwards.”

Cook’s power and elusiveness were on display in practice Tuesday, Buffalo's first full day in pads.

On the first team drill, Cook took a handoff and burst through a hole on the left side for what would have been a 5-yard gain, and then sprung back up off the ground and kept running. A few minutes later, on a sweep to the right, Cook turned the corner and lowered his shoulder pad directly into the midsection of safety Cole Bishop.

“It’s a new year, and he going to do the same thing that he did last year, having that intensity,” Bishop said.

Cook led the NFL last season with nine games of 100 yards rushing or more, and his 12 rushing TDs were fourth in the league. He had a career-high 309 carries and averaged a career-best 5.2 yards per attempt, which tied for second in the NFL.

His only blemish has been ball security. He lost four of seven fumbles, including one at the Denver 30 in a 33-30 overtime loss in a divisional-round playoff game.

Brady made a point to remind Cook about protecting the ball after the running back lost a fumble early in camp.

“I fumbled. So I just got to fix it,” Cook said. “The ball is everybody’s job, and that’s my job. I’m willing to protect it.”

Make no mistake, Cook thrives on challenges.

He did so last year by withholding his services before eventually landing a four-year, $48 million contract .

“I wouldn’t say stress. I wasn’t stressing,” Cook said.

His calm approach to the contract dispute, and how he performed after signing the deal, impressed his teammates.

“I learned that he is very explosive, and he's the man, and he takes care of business on the field and off the field,” running back Ray Davis said. “He's going to continue to excel in that way and prove that he earned every dollar.”

Cook has his sights set higher this year, for himself and the Bills.

“I'm looking forward to doing even bigger things. So whatever that is, I'm willing to do it,” he said.

Buffalo has underperformed in the playoffs. The Bills are the NFL's first team to win a playoff game in six straight postseason appearances without reaching a Super Bowl.

“It’s on us. The ball is in our hands,” Cook said. “We control our own destiny. So whatever we do is on us. Eventually, it’s going to happen.”

Gardner-Johnson starts individual workouts

Veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson began working out individually on the sideline on Tuesday, three days after straining his right calf. Gardner-Johnson wore a sleeve on the leg while riding a stationary bike.

Brady on Monday did not provide a timetable for Gardner-Johnson's return.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL