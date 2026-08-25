Billy Boston, rugby league superstar and trailblazer from the 1950s and '60s, dies at age 92

Billy Boston, the Welsh rugby league great who blazed a trail for Black sportspeople in Britain during the 1950s and ’60s, has died. He was 92.

Wigan Warriors, the team where Boston played for most of his illustrious career, announced his death on Tuesday, saying he passed away peacefully and was surrounded by his closest family.

In June last year, Boston became the first rugby league player to receive a knighthood , in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace. The investiture was brought forward amid concerns for his health, with Boston suffering from dementia.

“Billy Boston wasn’t just a legend of Wigan Rugby League,” Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski said, “he was one of the greatest figures our sport has ever known.”

Boston was born in the Welsh capital, Cardiff, and grew up playing rugby union before getting noticed by rugby league scouts while on national service in the north of England, the heartland of the 13-man code that split from the more widely played 15-a-side rugby union in the late 1800s.

He signed for Wigan in 1953 at age 19 and played 488 times for the club — scoring a remarkable 478 tries — until 1968, establishing himself as one of the greatest players in the history of rugby league.

Boston finished his career with a British-record haul of 571 tries in total and was the first Black player to represent Britain on the Lions tour Down Under, scoring 36 tries in 18 appearances in Australia and New Zealand in 1954. He featured in a total of 31 international test matches, including the World Cup final in 1960 when he scored a try in Britain's win over Australia.

Upon receiving his knighthood last year, Boston, whose father was from West African country Sierra Leone, was hailed by then-British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as a “true trailblazer” and “a legend of the game who overcame prejudice to represent Great Britain and opened the door to a more diverse game.”

Wigan owner Mike Danson said Boston “was everybody’s hero.”

“Billy’s legacy was not simply what he achieved,” Danson said. “It was the humility with which he carried it. Despite everything he accomplished, he remained a quiet, dignified and deeply respected man.

“He leaves behind an example that will endure for generations.”

In a club statement, Wigan said Boston's death came just weeks after that of his wife, Lady Joan Boston.

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