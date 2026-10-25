Brandon Miller scores 34 points as the Hornets beat the winless Heat 115-110

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Miller scored 34 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the winless Miami Heat 115-110 on Saturday, bouncing back from one of the worst losses in franchise history a night earlier.

Charlotte’s 128-81 loss to Atlanta on Friday in its home opener was the fifth-largest in franchise history. Miller missed 12 of 14 field goal attempts and 10 of his 11 3-point tries in a six-point effort that came four days after he had signed a five-year, $209 million contract extension.

Dennis Schroder added 25 points, Naz Reid had 23 and Grayson Allen 20 for Charlotte (2-1).

Giannis Antetokounmpo was limited to 14 points — more than 20 fewer than the 35.5 per game he averaged in his first two games after his trade from the Milwaukee Bucks in one of the biggest NBA offseason transactions.

The Hornets, who were 11 of 51 from 3-point range Friday, made 16 of 43 on Saturday. Five of those 3s sparked a 24-7 run in the third quarter that gave them control of the game to the delight of the sellout crowd of 19,611 at Spectrum Center.

Leading 68-63 with 10 1/2 minutes left in the third period, Charlotte’s surge gave it a 92-70 advantage with 2:55 left in the quarter.

But with Antetokounmpo in foul trouble — he would foul out with 1:57 to play — Miami coach Erik Spoelstra used a lineup of starters Davion Mitchell and Bam Adebayo and reserves Pelie Larsson, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bobby Portis Jr. to spark a rally that forged ties at 100, 102 and 104.

After the final tie with 3:46 to play, Allen turned the momentum back Charlotte’s way for good with an acrobatic 3-pointer from the left wing while being fouled by Hardaway at the end of the 24-second shot clock.

When Allen’s free throw completed the four-point play, it gave Charlotte a 108-104 lead. Miami would not get any closer than three the rest of the way.

Mitchell led Miami with 22 points with Adebayo adding 20, Larsson 15 and Klay Thompson 14.

The teams were meeting for the first time since Charlotte's 127-126 overtime win in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament ended Miami’s 2025-26 season. Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, who hit the game-winning shot in that victory, was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the offseason.

Up next

Heat: Host Dallas on Monday.

Hornets: Host Washington on Monday.