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Cal Raleigh hits career-high 3 homers for the Mariners against the Phillies

Catcher busted out of slump with first career three-homer game; his batting average rose to .167

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Cal Raleigh hits career-high 3 homers for the Mariners against the Phillies
Cal Raleigh hits career-high 3 homers for the Mariners against the Phillies

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh busted out of a season-long slump with the first three-homer game of his career Monday night.

The switch-hitting catcher capped a five-run first inning with a two-run shot off struggling Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler. Raleigh added a leadoff homer against Wheeler in the fifth and a solo drive off reliever Chase Shugart in the seventh to give him 17 home runs this season.

It was the first multihomer game of the year for Raleigh, who finished 3 for 3 with a walk in a 9-2 victory and raised his batting average from .159 to .167.

Raleigh was runner-up for the AL MVP award last year, when he led the majors with 60 home runs and added 125 RBIs.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

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