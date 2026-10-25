Calvin Russell's 4-yard TD catch lifts Syracuse to 31-30 overtime win over North Carolina
Syracuse defeated North Carolina in overtime following a successful conversion; the win secures their first league victory
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CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Calvin Russell III caught a 4-yard touchdown, and the ensuing two-point conversion pass, to give Syracuse a 31-30 overtime win over North Carolina on Saturday night.
The Tar Heels (4-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) had opened overtime with a Demon June 3-yard touchdown catch.
Syracuse (3-4, 1-4) was poised to take the lead earlier following Tylik Hill's 3-yard touchdown run with 1:54 left. But Shay Barker missed the ensuing extra-point attempt, keeping the game tied 23-23.
Syracuse's offense, stagnant for most of the game, got the big play it was looking for from Umari Hatcher. The senior's 76-yard touchdown catch cut the deficit to 20-17 with 11:01 left.
North Carolina drove down to the Syracuse 4-yard line on its next possession before settling for a Rece Verhoff 22-yard field goal.
Ahmad Miller led Syracuse with 125 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. Hatcher had four catches for a team-high 103 yards.
Jaylen McGill paced North Carolina with 62 yards on 12 carries, while June rushed nine times for 53 yards. June's 25-yard touchdown run — the Tar Heels' longest of the season — on fourth-and-1 made it 20-10 early in the third quarter.
Steve Angeli, making his first start for the Orange since a loss to Pittsburgh on Sept. 17 , completed 20 of 34 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns.
Billy Edwards started fast for North Carolina, completing his first 11 passes for 99 yards and a 5-yard touchdown to Jordan Shipp. The Tar Heels scored on their first two drives, taking a 10-0 lead after one quarter.
Syracuse answered with a 2-yard touchdown run by Miller to slice the deficit to 10-7.
Edwards threw for a season-high 271 yards and two touchdowns on 27-of-44 passing. Shipp had 102 yards on eight catches.
The takeaway
Syracuse: Angeli stepped up in wake of injuries to Amari Odom and Malachi Nelson, giving the Orange their first ACC win.
North Carolina: The Tar Heels missed a prime opportunity to creep closer to bowl eligibility.
Up next
Syracuse: Hosts No. 23 SMU next Saturday.
North Carolina: Hosts No. 1 Miami next Saturday.
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