Cam Skattebo has no carries and plays just 6 snaps in the Giants' loss to the Saints

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Cam Skattebo knew he would have his workload reduced for the New York Giants on Sunday. How much caught him a little by surprise.

Skattebo did not have a single carry in a loss to New Orleans on Sunday and was on the field for just six offensive snaps — all in the first half — a week after losing a fumble in overtime of a tie at Washington .

“I didn’t expect to have zero, but I was expecting to not play as much, just like I did,” Skattebo said. “It is what it is. I got punished for what I did, and I understand. I’ve got to be ready when coach calls my name, and that wasn’t today.”

Asked about the decision to bench Skattebo, coach John Harbaugh said, “We didn’t bench Cam Skattebo,” adding that it wasn't intentional to keep the second-year running back off the scoresheet entirely.

“It wasn’t by design for him not to carry the ball,” Harbaugh said. “Just when he was in there, we didn’t call any runs. You’re not thinking about which back is in the game and how many runs they’re getting. It’s we were going to give them all an equal shot, give them a chance, see who got a hot hand maybe, see who could get going with it. We weren’t planning on being down by 24, that’s for sure.”

Skattebo said Harbaugh communicated his thinking during the week.

“I just knew that Najee (Harris) was going to be the starter and I wasn’t going to play as much as I have been,” Skattebo said. “Did I know I was going to go from 50 snaps to five snaps? No. But if that’s what it is, that’s what it is. I’ve got to just get back to practice, work my butt off and hopefully it comes back around.”

Harris, Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary combined for just 34 yards rushing on 14 carries, an average of 2.43 yards.

“I think we just kind of moved away from it,” Skattebo said. “Early, it just wasn’t hitting right and then as the game went on, we were down. We were behind, and the run game stops when the game’s behind. It’s hard to continue to run the ball when you’re down 24 points or whatever it was.”

Skattebo, a fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft out of Arizona State, does not know if this was a one-game punishment or how much it will continue next weekend at Houston.

“I’m expecting the same thing until I’m told different,” Skattebo said. “I can’t put the blame on anybody else but myself. I did it to myself. There are consequences leaving me on the sidelines and keeping me there, and I understand why. I’m going to continue to go out there and give it everything I have for the New York Giants and continue to work hard.”

Harbaugh framed it as dividing the opportunities among four backs and hoping one emerges.

“Somebody needs to step up and be the back, and none of those guys have done that yet,” Harbaugh said. “And when one of those guys steps up to be the back, then they’ll be the back. That’s your answer. They’re all hungry. They want to step up. One of those guys wants to step up. Somebody’s going to step up and take that job. We’re going to see who it is.”

He bristled at the line of questioning continuing and a mention of Skattebo's fumble against the Commanders.

“I think it’s been pretty clear the whole story,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t even know what else to say. That’s the best answer you could ever get (to) that in a thousand years. There’s not a coach in the world that would give you a better answer than that. You’re not thrilled with that answer, I got nothing else for you.”

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