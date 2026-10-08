Capitals top Penguins in Alex Ovechkin's final home opener in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Wilson had a goal and two assists, and the Washington Capitals held on for a win in Alex Ovechkin’s final home opener, 5-3 over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.

Anthony Beauvillier, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Alex Tuch and Ryan Leonard also scored for the Capitals, who introduced their roster one by one before the game, saving Ovechkin for last. The Russian star’s two kids handled that announcement, and the crowd gave a standing ovation.

Ovechkin announced earlier in the week that this season would be the last in the NHL for the league’s career leader in goals.

Bryan Rust, Tommy Novak and Nick Robertson scored for the Penguins, who nearly rallied from a 4-1 second-period deficit.

This is the 22nd straight season Ovechkin and Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby have played against each other at some point. Only one forward duo in NHL history has clashed in more consecutive seasons: Mark Messier and Ron Francis, who played each other in 23.

JETS 3, AVALANCHE 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor broke a tie with a minute left with his second goal of game, Stuart Skinner made 32 saves and Winnipeg beat Colorado for their third straight victory.

Mark Scheifele sent a pass from near the boards across to Connor charging the net and he fired a shot that beat goalie Mackenzie Blackwood. Connor has five goals in four games to tie for the NHL lead.

Connor and Cole Perfetti had second-period goal to give the Jets a 2-1 lead.

Fedor Svechkov tied it for Colorado with 7:25 left in the third.

Jaden Schwartz opened the scoring in the first for the Avalanche. Blackwood stopped 16 shots.

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