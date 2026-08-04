Cardinals scratch All-Star Jordan Walker from lineup against Yankees due to right knee inflammation

NEW YORK (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals All-Star right fielder Jordan Walker was scratched from the starting lineup Tuesday night against the New York Yankees because of right knee inflammation.

Walker was slated to bat second before getting scratched about an hour prior to first pitch. Nelson Velázquez replaced Walker in right field, and designated hitter Iván Herrera was moved up to second in the batting order.

Walker is hitting .285 with 22 homers and 81 RBIs during a breakout season. He won the All-Star Home Run Derby last month in Philadelphia by beating Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber in the final round.

The 24-year-old Walker made his major league debut in 2023 and batted .276 in 117 games, but he hit only .211 over the next two seasons. He batted .294 with 22 homers and 74 RBIs in the first half this year and is batting .240 in 18 games since the break.

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