Chiefs LT Josh Simmons returns to practice, WR Rashee Rice appears unlikely to play vs Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs returned from early their bye Wednesday with left tackle Josh Simmons back on the practice field but wide receiver Rashee Rice still sidelined by a hamstring injury he sustained in their most recent game against the Raiders.

Given that Rice was a non-participant in practice, it's unlikely he will play in this weekend's game against the Chargers (0-5) .

“We'll just have to see how it goes. He's actually feeling pretty good as he goes here,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid. “We'll see. Those things — you start dealing with hamstrings, it could be a week, could be two weeks. I know he's eager to get back in.”

The fact that Kansas City (4-0) did not put Rice on injured reserve is a good sign; that would have sidelined him at least four weeks.

But that might be the only good news when it comes to the health of the Chiefs' wide receivers. Rice was hurt in the same game in which Tyquan Thornton, in the midst of a breakout season, dislocated his ankle after a long reception. He was placed on IR and could miss the next four months, putting Thornton's chances of returning at all this season in jeopardy.

The injuries to Rice and Thornton will put more pressure on Xavier Worthy, a former first-round pick, who has flashed moments of brilliance but also disappeared in games. The only other wide receivers on the active roster are Jalen Royals, a second-year pro who's struggled so far, along with fifth-round pick Cyrus Allen and special teams ace Nikko Remigio.

“They're ready. They've put in the work," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “Obviously we've had guys in front of them with Tyquan going out there and playing great football. They've had to put in the work in practice, and they've been doing that. So now their number gets called and they have to step into their role and do their job. I'm excited for them.”

The Chiefs did sign Justin Watson to the practice squad during their bye. He won two Super Bowl rings in Kansas City to go with one he earned with Tampa Bay, but has not played since hurting his Achilles tendon while with Houston last year.

“I have a lot of trust in those guys,” Mahomes insisted, “a lot of confidence in them.”

Simmons, another first-round pick in last year's draft, has been out for nearly two months with a bulging disc in his lower back.

The Chiefs initially thought the injury would sideline him for the remainder of training camp, but one week became two, and two has become five. And while he was back on the practice field Wednesday, it remains unclear when Simmons will be ready to play.

“You start dealing with the back, you have to ease it back in,” Reid said. “We'll just see how he does.”

The injury to Simmons forced the Chiefs to juggle their offensive tackles. Kahlil Benson had won the starting job on the right side as an undrafted rookie out of Indiana, but he had to slide to the left while journeyman Jaylon Moore moved into the lineup on the right.

Benson has graded out well, particularly in the run game, but Moore has been a little more inconsistent. And that could leave the Chiefs with a decision one Simmons returns: put him at right tackle and leave Benson on the left side, or go with their original lineup.

“I haven't even gone there at all,” Reid said.

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