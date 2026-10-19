Colts fire general manager Chris Ballard amid 2-4 start and loss to previously winless Titans

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard on Monday, one day after fans booed the team resoundingly and chanted “Fire Ballard” during Sunday's 26-20 loss to the previously winless Tennessee Titans .

Team co-owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon said in January that the urgency to field a playoff team this season could not be greater. In making the announcement Monday, she said the decision could not wait until the offseason.

“Our standard is to compete for championships, and I believe a change in leadership is necessary to meet that standard,” she said. “Making this change during the season was a deliberate decision. Waiting would only delay the important work that needs to begin now.”

She said a “thorough search” for Ballard's successor will begin immediately.

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