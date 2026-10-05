Colts, Jones must clean up their turnover problem if they want to end 5-year playoff drought

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have lost the turnover battle in each of the past two weeks, yet they have evened their record at 2-2.

If Indy wants to end its five-year playoff drought , it can't keep giving the ball away.

Taking better care of the ball has to start with quarterback Daniel Jones, who has four interceptions and three lost fumbles. Only New England's Drake Maye (nine) has more turnovers among QBs this season.

Jones threw a pick and lost a fumble in Sunday's 30-13 victory over Washington in London.

“I just met with him,” coach Shane Steichen said Monday. “We watched the game together, had conversations on those things and, like I said, I've got a lot of confidence in his ability moving forward. ... It's one of those things. When the play's over, it's over, right? We don't need to make something happen there if nothing's open in those situations.”

There are plenty of explanations for the Colts' five giveaways and minus-4 turnover margin over the last two games.

Jones has had trouble protecting the ball in the past. He threw 22 interceptions and lost 17 fumbles in his first two seasons with the New York Giants, when he was 8-18 as the starter.

He committed only eight turnovers when he took the Giants to the 2022 playoffs and had only three when the Colts started 7-1 last season.

That’s typically how it works — fewer turnovers, more wins.

Jonss also has been playing without injured receiver Alec Pierce since Week 2, missed reliable backup Ashton Dulin in Weeks 2 and 3 and played without six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen on Sunday. Recently signed Darius Slayton, who played with Jones in New York, hasn't seen the field.

Jones knows the ultimate responsibility for avoiding turnovers lies with him.

“You've got to understand when to take a chance, when not to, when to protect the ball, when you have a chance to make a play,” Jones said Sunday. “I think all that is something you’re always studying and learning, and I've definitely got to do a better job taking care of the ball.”

What’s working

Run blocking. Through Sunday's games, Jonathan Taylor ranked fourth in the league in yards rushing with 353 and was third in rushing touchdowns with six. While he doesn't have a 100-yard game this season, he has three 90-yard games and three games with two TD runs.

What needs help

Pass blocking. Jones is only part of the equation when it comes to turnovers. Most have happened when Jones was trying to avoid pressure, sometimes under heavy duress. On the second snap Sunday, left tackle Benhard Raimann was driven backward into Jones' path just as he was about to throw. The ensuing collision jarred the ball loose and Washington recovered.

Stock up

WR Laquon Treadwell. Jones is finding Treadwell in key moments. A week ago, they hooked up on a completion that set up Indy's winning field goal. On Sunday, they did it twice — a 9-yard completion to set up a field goal at the end of the half and an 11-yard pass that set up Taylor's first TD run.

Stock down

CB Sauce Gardner. It was not a good day for the two-time All-Pro. He gave up two long catches and drew a penalty on third down to extend a Commanders drive. That's not what the Colts expect from a player who cost them two first-round draft picks in a trade with the Jets last year.

Key injuries

Steichen said Monday that DE Arden Key will miss “some time” with a hamstring injury. Dulin also injured a hamstring Sunday, and LB Jaylon Carlies suffered a rib injury.

Key numbers

75 — Taylor rushed for his 75th career touchdown in his 88th game, tying him for the fifth-fastest to No. 75 in league history.

6 — Taylor also has a league-record six TD runs in international games.

Up next

The Colts visit the Steelers on Sunday. Indy has lost six straight at Pittsburgh, last winning there in 2008.

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