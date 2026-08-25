FedEx Cup to be decided at Tour Championship and Europe begins key stretch at British Masters

PGA Tour

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Atlanta.

Course: East Lake GC. Yardage: 7,440. Par: 70.

Prize money: $40 million. Winner's share: $10 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 12:30-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Tommy Fleetwood.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Wyndham Clark won the BMW Championship.

Notes: Scottie Scheffler won the season race after the BMW Championship and received a $23 million bonus. The FedEx Cup goes to whoever wins the Tour Championship. ... Alex Fitzpatrick and Kristoffer Reitan are the only PGA Tour rookies at the Tour Championship. They join Min Woo Lee, Ryan Gerard, Alex Smalley and British Open champion Ryan Fox as making their debut in the season finale. ... Rory McIlroy is among six former FedEx Cup champions in the field. McIlroy is the only three-time winner. ... No one has ever won the FedEx Cup in consecutive years since it began in 2007. ... Scheffler and McIlroy each have a chance to surpass Tiger Woods in career PGA Tour earnings this week. ... The International team for the Presidents Cup will be decided after this week by the world ranking. ... For Americans, it's the last chance to state their case to be a captain's pick. ... Wyndham Clark and Chris Gotterup each have three individual PGA Tour victories this year.

Next tournament: Biltmore Championship Asheville on Sept. 17-20.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

LPGA Tour

FM CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Norton, Massachusetts.

Course: TPC Boston. Yardage: 6,533. Par: 72.

Prize money: $4.4 million. Winner's share: $660,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel mobile), 1:30-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Miranda Wang.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Miyu Yamashita won the CPKC Women's Open in Canada.

Notes: The final tournament before the Solheim Cup features one of the strongest fields of the year with everyone from the top 10 in the women's world ranking playing. ... The TPC Boston previously hosted a PGA Tour event for 17 years. ... The prize money is the largest outside of the majors on the LPGA Tour. ... Title sponsor FM was also key in helping to fund big upgrades to the television production on the LPGA. ... This is the third year of the tournament. ... Anna Huang and amateur Aphrodite Deng, both Canadian, are in the field from finishing in the top 10 last week at the CPKC Women's Open. ... Lindy Duncan, one of three captain's picks for the U.S. Solheim Cup team, has not finished in the top 30 in her last 12 tournaments worldwide. ... Ten of the 12 players on the European Solheim Cup team are playing, missing only Leona Maguire and Maja Stark. ... The tour will resume in Arkansas two weeks after the Solheim Cup.

Next tournament: Solheim Cup on Sept. 11-13.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

European tour

BRITISH MASTERS

Site: Sutton Coldfield, England.

Course: The Belfry. Yardage: 7,363. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3.5 million. Winner's share: $583,333.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7:30-9 a.m. (Golf Channel), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel mobile); Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7 a.m. to noon (CNBC).

Previous winner: Alex Noren.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Last week: Scott Jamieson won the Nexo Championship in Scotland.

Notes: Tyrrell Hatton goes from another team title with Legion XIII in the LIV Golf finale to playing the British Masters in his native England. This will be his third European start of the year after the Scottish Open and the Dubai Desert Classic. ... Hatton joins Adrian Meronk and Tom McKibbin among LIV players. ... Patrick Reed tied for 30th in the Nexo Championship last week and slightly expanded his lead over Rory McIlroy in the Race to Dubai to just over 336 points. Reed is in the midst of playing five straight European tour events. ... The tournament is hosted this year by Nick Faldo on a course that hosted the Ryder Cup four times, most recently in 2002. ... Three-time European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is in the field. This is only his first individual event of the year, and second on the European tour. ... Alex Noren played the last three weeks on the PGA Tour and is not returning to defend after his bid to make the Tour Championship fell short.

Next week: Omega European Masters.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/

PGA Tour Champions

THE ALLY CHALLENGE

Site: Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Course: Warwick Hills Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,085. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.2 million. Winner's share: $330,000.

Television: Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel mobile), 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel mobile), 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 3-4 p.m. (Golf Channel mobile), 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Stewart Cink.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Last week: Steven Alker won the Rogers Charity Classic.

Notes: With his playoff victory last week in Canada, Steve Alker joined Stewart Cink and Zach Johnson as the only players with multiple wins this year on the PGA Tour Champions. ... The tournament gave a sponsor exemption to Michael Block and to Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, who is behind the Folds of Honor program that provides scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled military veterans. ... Warwick Hills is best known for hosting the Buick Open on the PGA Tour until 2009. Tiger Woods was the last winner. ... Johnson, who trails Cink in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, was runner-up at Warwick Hills in 2005. ... Vijay Singh is in the field. He is a four-time winner at Warwick Hills, three times at the Buick Open on the PGA Tour and once when it was a PGA Tour Champions event. ... Cink is going for his third straight victory in The Ally Challenge. He won last year in a playoff over Ernie Els.

Next tournament: Sanford International on Sept. 11-13.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

LIV Golf League

Last week: Michael La Sasso won LIV Golf Indianapolis.

Points champion: Jon Rahm.

Team champion: Legion XIII.

Next tournament: To be determined.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

Korn Ferry Tour

Last week: Yuta Sugiura won the AdventHealth Championship.

Next tournament: Simmons Bank Open.

Points leader: Ross Steelman.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

Other tours

Epson Tour: Dream First Bank Charity Classic, Buffalo Dunes GC, Garden City, Kansas. Previous winner: Yana Wilson. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Ladies European Tour: KPMG Ladies Irish Open, The K Club (Palmer South), Straffan, Ireland. Television: Thursday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel mobile). Defending champion: Lottie Woad. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Sansan KBC Augusta Golf Tournament, Keya GC, Fukuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Yuwa Kosaihira. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Challenge Tour: Dormy Open, Kristianstad GC & Destination, Ahus, Sweden. Previous winner: Anders Emi Ejlersen. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

PGA Tour Americas: CRMC Championship, Cragun's Legacy Course, Brainerd, Minnesota. Previous winner: Michael Brennan. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

PGA Tour of Australasia: PNG Open, Royal Port Moresby GC, Papua New Guinea. Defending champion: Cory Crawford. Online: https://golf.com.au/

Sunshine Tour: SunBet Challenge, Wild Coast Sun CC, Port Edward, South Africa. Previous winner: Austin Bautista. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Nitori Ladies, Kushiro CC (Tsurui Higashi), Hokkaido, Japan. Previous winner: Ai Suzuki. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: KG Ladies Open, Sunning Point GC, Yongin, South Korea. Previous winner: Dain Shin. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

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