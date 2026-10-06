From HBO Max to Harry Potter, here’s what’s now under the Skydance umbrella
Paramount has finalized its multibillion dollar merger with Warner Bros Discovery; the deal creates a new media giant
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Skydance-owned Paramount on Tuesday closed its $81 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, ushering in a new Hollywood giant.
Skydance Corp. emerges from one of the biggest mergers ever — $111 billion including debt — in the media and entertainment industry.
Here is a list of notable films, shows and franchises in the new Skydance’s portfolio, followed by its major studios, networks and other businesses.
Titles and catalogs
Superheroes and comics: DC’s “Batman,” “Superman,” “Wonder Woman” and “Aquaman”
Fantasy and science fiction: “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts”; “Star Trek”; “Game of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon”
Action and adventure: “Mission: Impossible”; “Top Gun”; “Transformers”; the “Matrix” films
Horror: “The Conjuring” universe; “A Nightmare on Elm Street”; “Final Destination”; “Scream”
Children’s and animation: “SpongeBob SquarePants”; “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”; “Avatar: The Last Airbender”; “Looney Tunes”; “Scooby-Doo”; “Tom and Jerry”
Major television properties: “Yellowstone”; “Friends”; “The Big Bang Theory”; “The Sopranos”; “The White Lotus”
Paramount film library: Not limited to but including “The Godfather” trilogy, “Sunset Boulevard” and “Chinatown”
Warner Bros. and New Line libraries: Films including “Casablanca,” the “Dirty Harry” series and the “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy
Turner’s classic film holdings: Much of MGM’s pre-May 1986 library, including “The Wizard of Oz” and “Singin’ in the Rain,” plus substantial classic RKO holdings
Miramax library — partial ownership: Paramount’s 49% stake in Miramax, whose catalog includes “Pulp Fiction,” “Good Will Hunting” and “Chicago”
Film and television studios
Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, DC Studios, CBS Studios, Warner Bros. Television and Skydance’s film and television operations
Streaming services
HBO Max, featuring HBO originals such as “The Sopranos,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Wire” and “Sex and the City”; Paramount+; discovery+; and Pluto TV
News
CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CBS News, including “60 Minutes”
Broadcast and entertainment television
CBS and its owned local stations; HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, TNT, TBS, Turner Classic Movies, Comedy Central, MTV and BET
Reality, lifestyle and documentary networks
Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Smithsonian Channel, OWN and Magnolia Network
Children’s programming and animation
Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, Cartoonito, Adult Swim, Warner Bros. Animation, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Paramount Animation and Skydance Animation
Sports
CBS Sports, TNT Sports, Eurosport, Bleacher Report and Skydance Sports
Video games
Warner Bros. Games and Skydance’s game-development businesses
Publishing, consumer products and experiences
DC Comics, one of the two dominant U.S. superhero-comics publishers; consumer-products licensing; studio tours; and branded attractions
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