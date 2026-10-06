From HBO Max to Harry Potter, here’s what’s now under the Skydance umbrella

Skydance-owned Paramount on Tuesday closed its $81 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, ushering in a new Hollywood giant.

Skydance Corp. emerges from one of the biggest mergers ever — $111 billion including debt — in the media and entertainment industry.

Here is a list of notable films, shows and franchises in the new Skydance’s portfolio, followed by its major studios, networks and other businesses.

Titles and catalogs

Superheroes and comics: DC’s “Batman,” “Superman,” “Wonder Woman” and “Aquaman”

Fantasy and science fiction: “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts”; “Star Trek”; “Game of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon”

Action and adventure: “Mission: Impossible”; “Top Gun”; “Transformers”; the “Matrix” films

Horror: “The Conjuring” universe; “A Nightmare on Elm Street”; “Final Destination”; “Scream”

Children’s and animation: “SpongeBob SquarePants”; “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”; “Avatar: The Last Airbender”; “Looney Tunes”; “Scooby-Doo”; “Tom and Jerry”

Major television properties: “Yellowstone”; “Friends”; “The Big Bang Theory”; “The Sopranos”; “The White Lotus”

Paramount film library: Not limited to but including “The Godfather” trilogy, “Sunset Boulevard” and “Chinatown”

Warner Bros. and New Line libraries: Films including “Casablanca,” the “Dirty Harry” series and the “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy

Turner’s classic film holdings: Much of MGM’s pre-May 1986 library, including “The Wizard of Oz” and “Singin’ in the Rain,” plus substantial classic RKO holdings

Miramax library — partial ownership: Paramount’s 49% stake in Miramax, whose catalog includes “Pulp Fiction,” “Good Will Hunting” and “Chicago”

Film and television studios

Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, DC Studios, CBS Studios, Warner Bros. Television and Skydance’s film and television operations

Streaming services

HBO Max, featuring HBO originals such as “The Sopranos,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Wire” and “Sex and the City”; Paramount+; discovery+; and Pluto TV

News

CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CBS News, including “60 Minutes”

Broadcast and entertainment television

CBS and its owned local stations; HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, TNT, TBS, Turner Classic Movies, Comedy Central, MTV and BET

Reality, lifestyle and documentary networks

Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Smithsonian Channel, OWN and Magnolia Network

Children’s programming and animation

Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, Cartoonito, Adult Swim, Warner Bros. Animation, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Paramount Animation and Skydance Animation

Sports

CBS Sports, TNT Sports, Eurosport, Bleacher Report and Skydance Sports

Video games

Warner Bros. Games and Skydance’s game-development businesses

Publishing, consumer products and experiences

DC Comics, one of the two dominant U.S. superhero-comics publishers; consumer-products licensing; studio tours; and branded attractions

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