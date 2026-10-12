From run stuffer to long snapper, Jaguars' DaVon Hamilton becomes an unsung hero in an unlikely win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — One of the most memorable special teams performances in Jacksonville Jaguars history belongs to a 335-pound defensive tackle.

DaVon Hamilton stepped in for All-Pro long snapper Ross Matiscik on Sunday and delivered his best snap of the game on the final play, leading to Cam Little’s 57-yard field goal that gave Jacksonville a 19-17 victory against Philadelphia in London.

“He put it right on the button,” coach Liam Coen said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, man, here we go.’ Competitive greatness. Being at your best when your best is required.”

Hamilton was the unsung hero of an unlikely victory .

Matiscik injured his left shoulder early in the game, and the Jaguars turned to Hamilton, who practices snapping a few times every week. Hamilton snapped eight times against the Eagles — four punts, two extra points and two field goals.

Three of them were high, forcing 6-foot-5 punter Logan Cooke to make some impressive grabs and leading to one missed extra point. But Hamilton was money when it mattered most.

“Stepping up for your team and helping them win games, it’s a big moment,” Hamilton said. “Whatever I can do I’ll do it to help my team win games.”

Hamilton called it a fun experience and added that he’ll be fine if he never has to do it again.

Coen said Monday the Jaguars (4-1) were flying in a new long snapper to presumably replace Matiscik before Sunday’s game against Houston (1-4) at iconic Wembley Stadium.

“We’ll get somebody in here to be able to come in and immediately get those op times better and get the operation cleaner,” Coen said.

Hamilton, though, will be on standby.

A third-round draft pick in 2020, Hamilton stepped in for Matiscik last year at Tennessee but didn’t face nearly the same kind of pressure as he did against Philadelphia. The Jaguars beat the Titans comfortably, 25-3.

What’s working

Jacksonville’s run defense is the best in the NFL. The Jaguars allowed 22 yards on the ground against Philadelphia a week after giving up 25 at Cincinnati. It marked the seventh time in the Super Bowl era that a team surrendered 25 yards or fewer in consecutive games and the first since Baltimore in 2019.

The Jaguars also became the second team in the Super Bowl era to not allow an opposing player to rush for 40 or more yards in its first five games, joining the 1969 Dallas Cowboys.

What needs help

Penalties were a problem for the second consecutive week. The Jaguars were flagged 13 times for 100 yards against the Eagles, giving them 26 penalties for 225 yards over the last two games. They also had two offsetting penalties on the opening kickoff, which nullified a 90-yard touchdown and ended up with backup linebacker Bryan Thomas Jr. getting ejected.

Stock up

Parker Washington bounced back from his worst game in more than a year with one of the best of his career. Washington caught six passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with the second-most yards in his four NFL seasons.

Washington scored on a 51-yard catch and run in the first quarter and made a diving catch in the end zone with 3:26 to play that sparked Jacksonville’s comeback.

He has seven TDs in his last nine games, raising his value amid contract negotiations.

Stock down

Jacksonville’s offensive line had its hands full trying to block Jalen Carter, who finished with two sacks and two forced fumbles. The unit also was flagged three times for holding – all on rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon – and called for two false starts. Throw in four delay-of-game penalties, including one in which Lawrence expressed frustration with center Robert Hainsey, and it was a mostly forgettable afternoon for the position group.

Injuries

Left tackle Anton Harrison had tests Monday on his injured right knee, and Coen said he’s “a little stiff.”

“We’ll have to be patient with if he’s not able to practice what that looks like and go from there,” Coen added. “We’ll have to see what the MRI looks like. We’re at the mercy of it right now.”

Key number

26 — Number of points Jacksonville allowed in the fourth quarter at Houston last year, resulting in a 36-29 loss. There’s little doubt it will come up this week.

Next steps

Jaguars will try to beat Houston for just the fourth time in their last 17 meetings.

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