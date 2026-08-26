Giants receiver Calvin Austin carted off after getting injured at training camp

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Giants wide receiver Calvin Austin was carted off the field during a training camp practice Tuesday in East Rutherford, New Jersey, after appearing to injure his right knee.

“I think naturally you always think the worst when something like that happens, but we don’t know,” offensive coordinator Matt Nagy told reporters in attendance. “I’ll just say this about Calvin Austin: What an unbelievable kid, what a great person and a great talent.”

Austin, 27, was having a strong camp and preseason and looked to be on track for at least a prominent role on offense, if not a starting spot. That allowed him to stand out at a crowded position with plenty of uncertainty from Malik Nabers coming off a torn ACL to Odell Beckham Jr. fighting to make the roster.

If he's out, Austin's absence could affect the numbers game at the position, with Beckham and Braxton Berrios among those on the roster bubble.

Austin was in his first camp with the Giants after signing a $1.5 million contract for this season. He had 89 catches for 1,140 yards and nine touchdowns in 51 games, counting the playoffs, over his first three NFL seasons, all with Pittsburgh.

Giants trade another offensive lineman for a draft pick

The Giants traded offensive lineman Josh Ezeudu to the Kansas City Chiefs for a seventh-round pick in the 2028 draft, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the trade had not been finalized.

It is the second time in the past week New York picked up an asset for a depth lineman. Daniel Faalele was traded to Jacksonville for a sixth-rounder next year, and coach John Harbaugh said the organization was open to similar moves to stockpile draft capital.

“If we could, we’d do it as much as we possibly could,” Harbaugh said. “We’d like to take advantage of the opportunities, if they’ll come up, as much as we can. We do have some guys. We’re kind of deep in a few positions, and maybe that’ll happen. It doesn’t happen that often, but maybe it will.”

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