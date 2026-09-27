Guye Adola wins Berlin Marathon, Tigst Assefa targeting world record in women’s race

BERLIN (AP) — Guye Adola of Ethiopia has won the Berlin Marathon in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 2 minutes and 50 seconds.

It’s the 35-year-old Adola’s second win in the German capital after his victory in 2021 .

Gemechu Dida Diriba of Ethiopia was second, 28 seconds behind, followed by Gabriel Gerald Geay of Tanzania.

Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia was on course to set a world record in the women’s race. It would be the 14th time the women’s world record has been set in Berlin.

Start times were brought forward Sunday because of high temperatures in last year’s marathon. Conditions were almost perfect with autumn sunshine and little wind, though it was still warm.

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