Happ and Amaya homer to help Boyd improve to 8-1 as the Cubs beat the Royals 10-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ian Happ hit a two-run homer, Miguel Amaya added a three-run shot and the Chicago Cubs beat the Kansas City Royals 10-2 on Sunday.

Alex Bregman delivered a pair of RBI singles to help the Cubs win two of three games in the series. Bregman, Happ and Michael Busch each had three of Chicago's 18 hits.

Matthew Boyd (8-1) allowed two runs and five hits in seven effective innings.

Happ made it 7-2 in the sixth with his 20th home run. Amaya connected in the seventh, also off reliever Easton McGee.

Chicago got on the board in the first with a sacrifice fly by Michael Conforto that scored Busch. Conforto knocked in Busch again in the third on an RBI single.

That was followed by an RBI single from Nico Hoerner that scored Happ, extending the lead to 3-0.

In the fourth, Bregman added to the lead with an RBI single that scored Pete Crow-Armstrong and gave the Cubs a 4-0 advantage.

Starling Marte hit his second home run of the season for the Royals in the bottom of the fourth, scoring Salvador Perez and cutting the deficit to 4-2.

Bregman had another RBI single in the sixth and scored on Happ's homer.

Kansas City starter Randy Dobnak (2-1) went five innings. He gave up four runs and 10 hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Up next

Cubs LHP Shota Imanaga (8-9, 3.60 ERA) pitches Tuesday at Washington.

Royals LHP Noah Cameron (6-8, 4.37 ERA) starts on the road against LHP Tarik Skubal (7-6, 2.81) and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb