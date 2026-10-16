How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/16/2026

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street as more drops for big tech companies weighed on the market.

The S&P 500 lost 1.1% Friday, and the Nasdaq composite sank 2.1%. Both posted their worst week since June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average didn’t do as badly, and fell 0.3%.

Chip companies pulled back some more as worries deepened about how long the frenzy over the AI buildout will last. Micron Technology fell 5.6% and Intel lost 5.8%. European and Asian markets closed higher.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 84.62 points, or 1.1%, to 7,659.44.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 175.28 points, or 0.3%, to 52,002.41.

The Nasdaq composite fell 572.99 points, or 2.1%, to 26,140.03.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 45.90 points, or 1.7%, to 2,721.37.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 152.10 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 347.46 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,226.14 points, or 4.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 85.61 points, or 3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 813.94 points, or 11.9%.

The Dow is up 3,939.12 points, or 8.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,898.04 points, or 12.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 239.46 points, or 9.6%.