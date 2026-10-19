How major US stock indexes fared Monday 10/19/2026

AI stocks recovered some of their steep losses from last week, but the rest of the market and stocks worldwide were shaky.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Monday, and the Nasdaq composite rallied 1.1%. The majority of U.S. stocks outside of AI and tech fell, though, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.1% lower after swinging between losses and gains earlier in the day.

In Europe, indexes fell more than 1% following protests over the weekend that could force governments to increase their spending. Yields cranked higher in bond markets worldwide.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 31.29 points, or 0.4%, to 7,690.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.38 points, or 0.1%, to 51,966.03.

The Nasdaq composite rose 290.85 points, or 1.1%, to 26,430.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.93 points, or 0.3%, to 2,728.30.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 845.23 points, or 12.3%.

The Dow is up 3,902.74 points, or 8.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,188.90 points, or 13.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 246.39 points, or 9.9%.