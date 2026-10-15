How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 10/15/2026
US stock indexes rebounded from morning losses; strong corporate earnings helped drive gains across major benchmarks
- 1 minuto de lectura'
U.S. stock indexes muscled higher following a shaky day of trading.
The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Thursday after erasing an early-morning loss and pulled closer to its all-time high set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.1%.
Markets had been shaky in the morning, when worries about the strength of the AI boom sent stock indexes tumbling across Asia. But AI stocks pared their losses as the day progressed, while strong profit reports from U.S. companies helped lift other stocks.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 25.12 points, or 0.3%, to 7,744.06.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 556.21 points, or 1.1%, to 52,177.69.
The Nasdaq composite rose 20.16 points, or 0.1%, to 26,713.03.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 37.74 points, or 1.4%, to 2,767.27.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 67.48 points, or 0.9%.
The Dow is up 522.74 points, or 1%.
The Nasdaq is down 653.14 points, or 2.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 39.71 points, or 1.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 898.56 points, or 13.1%.
The Dow is up 4,114.40 points, or 8.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,471.04 points, or 14.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 285.36 points, or 11.5%.
- 1
- 2
Más inversión, más exportaciones y menos subsidios: cómo Vaca Muerta cambió la ecuación energética
- 3
La defensa de Cristina Kirchner rechazó la reunificación de los juicios por los casos de Hotesur y Los Sauces: “No va a poder empezar”
- 4
Cuadernos de las coimas: un fotógrafo de LA NACION declaró como testigo en el juicio y validó las anotaciones de Oscar Centeno