How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 10/22/2026

The latest shudder for AI stocks pulled markets sharply lower around the world.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2% Thursday for its worst day since July, while the Nasdaq composite tumbled 2.6%. The weakness for tech stocks was so overwhelming that it masked strength for the rest of the market, where the majority of U.S. stocks actually rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up less than 0.1%.

AI stocks have been swinging on worries that their boom may be under threat because of high interest rates.

Treasury yields sank even though Brent oil’s price touched its highest level since May.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 93.74 points, or 1.2%, to 7,663.43.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.89 points, or less than 0.1%, to 52,867.98.

The Nasdaq composite fell 694 points, or 2.6%, to 26,008.86.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.01 points, or 0.1%, to 2,784.03.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 3.99 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 865.57 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 131.17 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 62.66 points, or 2.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 817.93 points, or 11.9%.

The Dow is up 4,804.69 points, or 10%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,766.87 points, or 11.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 302.12 points, or 12.2%.