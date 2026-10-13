How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 10/13/2026

The first big batch of summertime profit reports from U.S. companies made waves on Wall Street after topping analysts’ expectations, but many canceled each other out. That left stock indexes relatively static and near their records on Tuesday.

The S&P 500 ended barely changed and is just slightly below its all-time high set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%.

Those modest moves, though, masked some big swings happening underneath the market’s surface. Goldman Sachs and others flipped between gains and losses following their profit reports. Treasury yields eased after oil prices fell.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 1.79 points, or less than 0.1%, to 7,805.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 180.45 points, or 0.3%, to 51,670.10.

The Nasdaq composite fell 41.52 points, or 0.2%, to 27,204.38.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.11 points, or 0.4%, to 2,783.37.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 6.09 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 15.15 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 161.79 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 23.61 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 959.95 points, or 14%.

The Dow is up 3,606.81 points, or 7.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,962.39 points, or 17%.

The Russell 2000 is up 301.46 points, or 12.1%.