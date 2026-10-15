Jayden Daniels and the Commanders try to put disheartening tie behind them as unbeaten 49ers loom

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders want to learn from their game-ending gaffe last weekend and move on. The first step in that process was the quarterback telling teammates it was on him.

Daniels acknowledged his role Thursday in his first news conference since Sunday's disheartening 27-27 tie with the New York Giants, and he was introspective after a few days of reflection.

“I know it’s a lot of he-say or whatever you’re trying to make, but ultimately it’s on me,” Daniels said. “I know (coach Dan Quinn) was getting a lot of slack for it or whatever. But regardless of what happens, I’m the person on the field that’s supposed to calm everything, control everything. And I fell to the standard I hold myself to and the standard in this organization. ... Obviously, looking back, it could have resulted in a loss. We tied, but it was a fail in my eyes and I know I’m better than that. So moving forward, I’ll grow up and learn from it. It’ll never happen again.”

With a visit to the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers looming on Monday night, Daniels isn't the only one in the organization eager to turn the page.

“A lot of hard truths to go around, trust me,” said Quinn, who took responsibility himself when speaking with reporters earlier in the week. “We’ve learned lessons now. We’re gearing up for a great challenge Monday night against San Francisco.”

Daniels said first-year offensive coordinator David Blough communicated the situation, including the Commanders' lack of timeouts, to him. Washington needed just a field goal to beat the NFC East-leading Giants, and Daniels said he needs to be more aware of the moment.

The third-year quarterback was tackled inbounds instead of throwing the ball away, leading to the clock running out and costing Washington a chance at a win during a week in which both the Eagles and Cowboys lost. A victory would have put the Commanders (1-3-1) in the thick of the divisional race as they near a bye week, followed by a matchup with Philadelphia on Nov. 1.

Avoiding a potential hangover from the near victory is at the forefront for Daniels and Quinn.

“The more connected the team is, the better chance that you have to get to that quicker because you have more discussions, more follow-up and get yourself ready to go,” Quinn said. “Although the adversity’s been difficult, this team’s connected, they are tough and you get a chance to show that resilience, not just talk about it.”

After addressing the team about the play, Daniels is ready to grow from it. Until Monday, it's all he and the Commanders can do.

“I would say they know how much this game means to me, and just a lapse like that is uncharacteristic for myself and not the standard that I hold myself to,” Daniels said. “So obviously they’re supportive of it. They're all saying we’re just going to move forward from this and get ready for the next week’s game, and there’s nothing we can do in the past. We can’t go back and change the outcome or anything like that. You can just learn from it.”

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