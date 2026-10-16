Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr. coming off IR, TE Kenyon Sadiq back from concussion for banged-up offense

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. will be activated from the injured reserve list and should help boost an offense that will be without running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell at New England on Sunday .

Coach Aaron Glenn said rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who was in the concussion protocol after being injured last week against Cleveland, was expected to fully participate in practice Friday and should play.

Cooper, a first-round pick in April, has been sidelined since spraining an ankle in his NFL debut at Tennessee in Week 1 after having a 30-yard catch-and-run on New York's opening drive.

“I'm excited for any of our guys that actually misses time and gets a chance to come back and get a chance to play, but it's a rookie that had a really big catch in that first Tennessee game,” Glenn said. “All things we expect from him when it comes to the catch-and-run opportunities that we feel like he'll do a good job.”

Sadiq, also a first-rounder, was hurt when he fumbled after a catch in the third quarter against the Browns . The versatile tight end is second on the Jets in receptions behind Garrett Wilson with 14 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown.

The presence of Cooper and Sadiq should help the Jets' offense against the Patriots' fifth-ranked defense, especially with Hall and Mitchell still sidelined.

Hall will miss his third straight game with a quadriceps injury, while Mitchell will be out for a fourth game in a row with a finger injury. Both will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. Glenn revealed Wednesday that Mitchell recently had surgery on the finger, but wasn't placed on IR.

“We thought it was going to be a week-to-week injury,” Glenn said. “It just happened to extend out a little bit more.”

Left guard Dylan Parham will also miss his third straight game with a knee injury.

Glenn added that edge rusher Joseph Ossai won't play because of an ankle injury suffered against Cleveland.

Linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (quadriceps) and safety Dane Belton (knee) were expected to be full participants at practice Friday and play at New England. Mauigoa has been sidelined three games, while Belton was banged up in the win over the Browns during which he tied for the team lead with seven tackles and had a sack.

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