José Mourinho bestowed with 'eternal glory' by Roma fans in return as Real Madrid coach

ROME (AP) — José Mourinho was treated like a returning hero when he brought Real Madrid to face Roma , one of his many former clubs, on Wednesday.

Even before the coach walked out into the Stadio Olimpico ahead of kickoff for a Champions League match, there was a long applause when the stadium announcer read out the teams and Mourinho's name.

Then early in the first half, the end of the stadium where Roma’s hard-core “ultra” fans sit held up three huge signs featuring images of Mourinho — one of which depicted him cradling the Conference League trophy that Roma won in 2022 to conclude his first season in charge.

The Conference title was Roma’s first significant European trophy.

Mourinho also led Roma to the Europa League final in 2023. He left the club in January 2024 without really saying goodbye.

“Whoever brings glory to Rome, Rome will honor forever,” read a fans' banner. “The people bestow you with eternal glory.”

It’s the second straight Champions League match that Mourinho is facing one of his former Italian clubs, after Madrid hung on for a 2-1 win over Inter Milan last month after scoring two early goals.

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