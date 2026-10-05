Kansas State ends Jerome Tang dispute with a $12M settlement after firing

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Kansas State has reached a settlement with former basketball coach Jerome Tang that includes a $12 million payment.

The athletic department and Tang announced the agreement Monday, ending a dispute that arose after the former Wildcats coach was fired for cause in February, threatening to void an $18.7 million buyout.

“This settlement allows both parties to move forward on agreed terms,” Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “We’re grateful for his contributions to Kansas State basketball, including a memorable first season, and we wish him and his family well.”

Kansas State announced it was firing Tang on Feb. 15, four days after a 29-point loss to Cincinnati.

After the game, a despondent Tang said that his players “do not deserve to wear this uniform” and that “there will be very few of them in it next year.” The sound bite quickly made headlines, and the school ultimately fired Tang for cause, saying that he had embarrassed the school.

Tang told ESPN at the time that he disagreed with the “characterization of my termination." He also disputed the “for cause” nature of his dismissal.

In four seasons at Kansas State, the 59-year-old Tang was 71-57 overall and 29-39 in the Big 12. He led the Wildcats to a 26-10 mark and the Elite Eight, becoming the first head coach in program history to receive the Naismith Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year Award.

In June, Tang rejoined Baylor coach Scott Drew's staff as associate head coach. Tang was on Drew’s staff the first 19 seasons before going to Kansas State.

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