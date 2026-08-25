KJ Duff turns down big-money suitors, stays at Rutgers as potential 1st-round NFL prospect

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — KJ Duff was the most prolific wide receiver in the nation for catching contested, 50-50 balls in 2025. When it came to deciding if he would stay at Rutgers after another disappointing season, he was up in the air.

“It was tough for me,” Duff said as the season approached. “There were obviously other opportunities on the table with the way college football is now. I went back and forth for weeks. One day I’m leaving, one day I’m not. But ultimately it came down to what was important to me, staying at Rutgers to finish what I started with coach (Greg) Schiano.”

The 6-foot-6 Duff, who claimed 22 of those passes up for grabs, returns for his junior year as the face of the Scarlet Knights, who were 5-7 last season. He is a projected first-round draft pick after a breakout season when he caught 60 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. He was named to the preseason AP All-America second team.

“Certainly his athletic ability, his gifts, his height, his catch radius make him a dynamic receiver,” Schiano said. “But I think what makes him special is how hard he works. He is a consummate pro in the way he approaches football. He’s constantly working on getting better physically and mentally as well as emotionally. He’s the complete athlete.”

Schiano was understandably concerned he would lose his top receiver to another Power Four school.

“The amount of money that was being thrown at him (Duff) had me very concerned,” he said. “But I respect him for listening. Whether he decided to stay or not, he was open-minded to listening and I think there is a relationship of trust there.”

Potential first-round NFL pick

Rutgers was able to retain Duff by reportedly paying him seven figures, a lot of money considering it is among the lowest programs in NIL funds in the Big Ten conference.

“As far as the money goes it wasn’t a big difference,” Duff said of the other offers he received. “It was the opportunity to maybe play at a bigger stage, plus coming off that season I was very frustrated how it went, going 5-7. So the opportunity to start fresh somewhere else was on the table for me.”

Duff did his research on former Scarlet Knights’ wide receivers and figures he could vault into the program's top five in receiving yards if he has another standout year. He also noted his relationship with Schiano and wide receivers coach Dave Brock.

“The relationship with coach Schiano and the relationship with coach Brock are very important to me,” Duff said. “What both of them have done to get me to this point. Ultimately, I wanted to finish what I started with them.”

Schiano admits that Duff is still learning how to use his frame to his advantage as he eyes this season and beyond.

“There’s not a lot of 6-6 DBs (defensive backs),” said Schiano. “So as he (Duff) learns to use his body better and better, those balls should go from 50-50 to 80-20.”

The focus of the offense

Antwan Raymond, who became just the sixth running back in Rutgers history to gain more than 1,200 yards in a season, returns to help alleviate some of the attention from Duff.

“I joke around with him (Raymond),” Duff said. “I don’t get to see him run the ball too much because I’m always blocking for him. “

Dylan Lonergan, a transfer from Boston College, beat out redshirt sophomore AJ Sorace in summer camp for the starting quarterback role. Lonergan threw for 2,025 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Eagles last season.

Duff will be without fellow wide receiver Ian Strong for the first time since they were teammates at St. Anthony’s High School in Long Island, New York. Strong transferred to Cal for his senior year. The pair finished as Rutgers’ two leading receivers last season.

Duff hears the buzz surrounding his status as a potential first round NFL pick next spring if he decides to declare for the draft. He’s also aware of the attention he will be drawing.

“Coach Brock knows what it takes to play in that league (NFL), so just continuing to be around him and to be coached by him ultimately puts me in a perfect position to make much larger money in that league,” he said. “Having the production I had last year definitely puts a target on my back. But that has driven me to bring the guys around me to do more, especially the younger receivers.”

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