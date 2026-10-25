Kochetkov makes 24 saves to help the Hurricanes beat the Blues 4-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves for his first shutout of the season and 12th in the NHL in the Carolina Hurricanes' 4-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

Kochetkov has won all seven of his starts this season, giving him the NHL’s longest active winning streak and moving him one away from Frederik Andersen’s franchise-record streak to open the 2021-22 season.

Sean Walker, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Logan Stankoven and Nikolaj Ehlers scored to help Carolina improve to 9-2-2.

Joel Hofer stopped 35 shots for St. Louis. The Blues were held scoreless for the first time this season.

Ehlers scored his fourth goal of the season on a power play 4:30 into the third period to give the Hurricanes a 4-0 lead.

Stankoven scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season on a breakaway with 6:25 remaining in the second period.

Walker scored his first goal of the season with Kochetkov pulled for a delayed penalty 5:45 into the second period. Kotkaniemi one-timed a feed from Jordan Martinhook past Hofer 20 seconds later for his third goal of the season.

Jackson Blake assisted on Walker’s goal to earn his 100th career point.

Up next

Hurricanes: Host Boston on Tuesday night.

Blues: Host Montreal on Tuesday night.

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