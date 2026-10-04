Kyle Connor scores a pair of power-play goals as Jets squeak past Red Wings 3-2

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Connor scored two of Winnipeg's three power-play goals and added an assist on the third as the Jets held off the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Sunday.

Cole Perfetti scored the Jets' other goal and had two assists, while Josh Morrissey also had two assists. Stuart Skinner made 33 saves in Winnipeg's first victory. The Jets lost to Boston in overtime in their season opener on Friday.

Viktor Arvidsson and Emmitt Finnie scored for the Red Wings and John Gibson stopped 24 saves. Detroit was blanked 2-0 by the New York Rangers in its opener on Friday.

Prominent members of the United States' gold-medal squad at the Milan Cortina Olympics were not on the ice. Detroit center Dylan Larkin was sidelined with an upper-body injury, while Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck remained on the suspended/inactive list. Both players have requested trades from their teams.

Detroit defenseman Simon Edvinsson (unsigned) and forward Marco Kasper (upper body) also missed the game.

The Jets took advantage of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against Keegan Kolesar and J.T. Compher in the first period on goals by Perfetti and Connor.

Connor scored his second power-play goal from the right circle during the second period. Arvidsson ended the Red Wings' scoring drought with 3:08 left in the period.

Finnie's goal at 4:56 of the third cut the Jets' lead to 3-2. The Red Wings failed to take advantage of a late power-play opportunity and Skinner made a nifty save against Lucas Raymond in the final minute to preserve the Jets' lead.

Up next

Jets: Visit Pittsburgh on Monday.

Red Wings: Host Ottawa on Tuesday.

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