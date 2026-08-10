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List of golfers breaking 60 in the final round

Rare sub-60 golf rounds have occurred across multiple global professional tours; 58s and 59s mark elite performance

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List of golfers breaking 60 in the final round
List of golfers breaking 60 in the final round

Players with sub-60 final rounds on recognized golf tours around the world (x-won the tournament):

PGA Tour

58 — Jim Furyk, 2016 Travelers Championship.

59 — x-David Duval, 1999 Bob Hope Invitational.

59 — x-Stuart Appleby, 2010 Greenbrier Classic.

LIV Golf League

58 — x-Bryson DeChambeau, 2023 LIV Golf-Greenbrier

Korn Ferry Tour

59 — Will Wilcox, 2013 Utah Championship

59 — David Kocher, 2023 Albertsons Boise Open.

59 — x-Frankie Harris, 2026 Pinnacle Bank Championship

Japan Golf Tour

58 — x-Ryo Ishikawa, 2010 The Crowns

58 — S.H. Kim, 2021 Golf Partner Pro-Am

Canadian Tour

58 — x-Jason Bohn, 2001 Bayer Championship

PGA Tour Americas

59 — x-Brett White, 2025 Commissionaires Ottawa Open

PGA Euro Pro Tour

59 — x-Jack South, 2021 Motocaddy Masters

Alps Tour

59 — x-Gregorio De Leo, fourth round, 2022 Memorial Giorgio Bordoni

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

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