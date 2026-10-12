Mallory Swanson's return was a bright spot for the USWNT in its loss to Spain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Back on the field for the U.S. national team after a two-year absence, Mallory Swanson glided down the right wing with the ball before playing a brilliant, curling pass behind the defense to Ashley Sanchez near the far post.

The play did not result in a goal — missed chances were piling up by this point for the Americans — but it was a quick reminder of what the 28-year-old Swanson can provide up front as the United States prepares for next year's World Cup.

“Super grateful,” she said afterward. "Obviously it takes a lot to get back."

The U.S. lost to defending World Cup champion Spain 2-0 on Saturday , unable to rally after conceding two goals in the first 14 minutes. Swanson's entrance as a substitute near the midway point of the second half was a bright spot. She'd last played for the U.S. in October 2024 before having her first child last year with her husband, major league shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Swanson was on the U.S. team that won the 2019 World Cup, scoring in the team's tournament opener at age 21. A knee injury kept her out of the 2023 World Cup, but she was back for the Paris Olympics the following year, scoring in the final against Brazil to lift the U.S. to the gold medal.

Swanson has 38 goals for the national team, combining with Sophia Wilson (25) and Trinity Rodman (13) to form the trio known as Triple Espresso. They haven't played together much of late, with Wilson having a daughter in September 2025 and Swanson having hers in November.

Wilson returned to the national team in April. Swanson was on the roster in June for a pair of matches against Brazil in Brazil, the site of next year's World Cup. She didn't play in a game for the U.S. until last weekend.

"Physically I'm feeling better and better. Obviously, coming back from a baby is completely different than an injury, and everybody's body's completely different," Swanson said. "It was definitely a learning curve, but I'm feeling better and better and definitely have the support that I need around me.”

Swanson made her return to her club team, the Chicago Stars, back in May. Playing again for the national team is a different kind of milestone.

“I think getting back to playing is one thing, but to do it at the highest level is another,” she said. “I’m just very grateful to be back here and have the support that I have had.”

The U.S. can officially qualify for the World Cup with a win over El Salvador in Texas next month, but the Americans are already playing matches that can be considered significant preparation for next year. They experienced playing on the road in June, when they split a pair of games against Brazil. They lost to Spain, the world's top-ranked team, on Saturday in Washington. There will be a rematch with Spain on Tuesday night in the Philadelphia area.

The U.S. had most of the chances after falling behind 2-0, but couldn't beat Spain goalie Adriana Nanclares.

“I think that we actually created a lot," Swanson said. "It’s just now trying to get that final piece of quality inside the box. Trying to do that and then defensively, trying just to apply the pressure when needed.”

See AP’s full soccer coverage here