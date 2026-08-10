McBride hits WNBA-record 10 3-pointer, scores 43 as Lynx beat Wings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride made a WNBA-record 10 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 43 points on Sunday as the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 103-90, becoming the first team to clinch a spot in the WNBA playoffs.

The Lynx (27-7), who set a franchise record with 18 made 3s, have won 12 of 13.

McBride made 10 of 14 from behind the arc and 16 of 21 overall before she left the game with 1:21 remaining to a standing ovation. The previous mark of nine made 3s had been done eight times by six different players, most recently by Toronto’s Marina Mabrey on June 25 .

Olivia Miles had 20 points and 13 assists for Minnesota. Napheesa Collier scored 17 and Natasha Howard 12.

The Wings (19-13) have lost three consecutive games and six of their last eight.

LIBERTY 111, ACES 71

NEW YORK (AP) — Marine Johannes scored a career-high 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and New York routed short-handed Las Vegas.

The Aces (22-11) were playing the second-half of a brutal back-to-back that had them in Minnesota on Saturday and facing the Liberty less than 24 hours later. A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young all missed the New York game to rest .

With the trio out, Las Vegas was missing 57 points per game. Brianna Turner, Dana Evans and Jewell Loyd took their places in the starting lineup and couldn’t make up for the lost production. The three new starters combined for eight points.

New York (20-13) has won four straight and seven of its last eight games.

The Liberty went right at the Aces, scoring the first five points of the game. They were up 24-15 after the first quarter and led 50-39 at the half. New York put the game away to start the third quarter, scoring the first seven points, five by Rebecca Allen. Las Vegas didn’t score for the first 5:37 of the third quarter until NaLyssa Smith made a layup.

MYSTICS 95, MERCURY 75

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shakira Austin had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Sonia Citron also scored 19 points and Washington beat Phoenix to extend its win streak to seven games.

Citron shot 7 of 9 from the field, 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and had six assists.

Michaela Onyenwere and Cotie McMahon scored 13 points apiece for the Mystics (19-12). Kiki Iriafen had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The No. 11 pick in the 2026 draft, McMahon has scored in double figures in three consecutive games and six times this season.

The Mercury (12-22) have lost three games in a row and four of their last five.

Kahleah Copper led the Mercury with 15 points and Noemie Brochant added 13. Alyssa Thomas had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Phoenix led 21-20 at the end of the first quarter but made just 12 of 34 (35.3%) from the field in the second and third combined as the Mystics stretched their lead to 22 points going into the fourth.

VALKYRIES 84, SPARKS 78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cecilia Zandalasini scored 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting from 3-point range, Tiffany Hayes added 14 and Golden State blew most of a 19-point lead before beating tos Angeles.

Gabby Williams and Kayla Thornton scored 11 points apiece for the Valkyries (23-9), who have won four straight and have the best record in the WNBA since June 24 (13-2).

The Valkyries were 12 of 18 (66.7%) from the field and Zandalasini scored nine points on 3-of-3 shooting from 3-point range in Golden State’s highest-scoring first quarter this season to take a 29-15 lead into the second.

Golden State took a 66-47 lead, its biggest of the game, when Kaitlyn Chen made a layup 24 seconds into the fourth quarter. The Sparks scored 26 of the next 34 points to trim the deficit to a point when Ariel Atkins hit a 3-pointer with 1:38 remaining.

Williams made a straightaway bank shot, Janelle Salaun hit a 3-pointer and Thornton made two free throws with 21 seconds left that gave the Valkyries an 81-73 lead.