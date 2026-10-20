Monken says Browns' offense could be 'smoother,' but his 4-2 team has come through late in games

CLEVELAND (AP) — Todd Monken didn't expect there would be as many growing pains with the Cleveland Browns' offense as there have been through six games.

Then again, hardly anyone expected the Browns to be 4-2 and leading the AFC North in Monken's first season as their coach. That's where they stand after Sunday's 13-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

“I would just say you’re expecting it to go a lot smoother than it’s gone. I would just say that. But I’m not frustrated,” Monken said Monday. “In a lot of ways, over the last few weeks, there’s certain parts of what we’re doing that I feel better about. In some ways I feel like we still have some work to do.”

Even though their offense has looked ugly at times, the Browns have shown a knack for winning close games. They are 3-0 in contests decided by three points or fewer after going 2-3 in those games last season.

Sunday's win might have been the most improbable so far.

Baltimore took an early 10-0 lead and outgained Cleveland 112 yards to 7 in the first quarter. But the Browns' defense held the Ravens to 124 yards in the remaining three quarters, and linebacker Carson Schwesinger stripped the ball from Derrick Henry at the Ravens 35, leading to a touchdown that tied the game at 10-all.

Cleveland was thin at running back due to injuries, but Jaleel McLaughlin averaged 4.6 yards per carry and Austin Estime, signed off the Vikings' practice squad on Wednesday, scored the tying TD from 2 yards out.

While rookie receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston were held in check, Jerry Jeudy had his best outing of the season, with four receptions for 69 yards.

Deshaun Watson has struggled through three quarters in several games, but has excelled in the final 15 minutes. He led his fourth game-winning drive in the fourth quarter this season, tied with Denver's Bo Nix for the most in the league.

“I guess that’s why you just say it’s a 60-minute game, is you’ve got to play every minute,” Monken said. “It just has worked out to where we’ve played a lot of our best football in the second half, minus the Steelers game. And so, again, that’s something we’re going to continue to work on, and something we’ll look at.”

Cleveland is on the road for the next three games, but should be favored in two of them. It plays at Tennessee next week before a rematch with Pittsburgh on Nov. 1 and then a visit to New Orleans on Nov. 8.

What’s working

Of Watson's 26 pass attempts, 15 targeted receivers on in-breaking routes, and Watson completed 11 of those for 148 yards. The 57.7% rate was the highest percentage of attempts on those routes by an NFL quarterback in a game this season.

What needs help

Getting off to better starts. The Browns have allowed a league-high 44 points in the first quarter and have been outscored by 38 points during the first 15 minutes. They are averaging a league-low 42 yards of offense in the first quarter and their 94.7 yards allowed average is the third highest. The Browns have also allowed a league-high 31 points on opening drives (four touchdowns, one field goal).

Stock up

Rookie safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren played 54 of 57 defensive snaps after Grant Delpit suffered a concussion in the first quarter. McNeil-Warren finished with six tackles, including a tackle for loss, and a pass defensed.

Stock down

Rookie left tackle Spencer Fano allowed eight pressures and a sack in 26 pass-rush matchups against Ravens linebacker Trey Hendrickson.

Key injuries

Delpit is in the concussion protocol. LB Justin Jefferson (hip) also left Sunday's game. RB Quinshon Judkins (ankle) and DT Mason Graham (knee) were inactive.

Key number

3 — Times since 1999 that the Browns have won their first three home games. The others were 2004 and 2020.

Up next

The Browns are at Tennessee next Sunday. The teams met last year in Cleveland, with the Titans pulling out a 31-29 victory.

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