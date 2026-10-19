Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Musk says he'll give some SpaceX shares to public after Anthropic announces 'public benefit' fund

A company pledged shares to children nationwide; this follows a separate tech firm allocating equity to a public fund

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Musk says he'll give some SpaceX shares to public after Anthropic announces 'public benefit' fund
Musk says he'll give some SpaceX shares to public after Anthropic announces 'public benefit' fundPatrick Pleul - dpa-Zentralbild POOL

Billionaire Elon Musk on Monday pledged one share of his company SpaceX to “every kid in America.”

The offer arrived a day after artificial intelligence company Anthropic announced in a social media post that it will commit 5% of its shares to a new “public benefit” fund.

In a response to that Sunday post, Musk wrote “I recommend giving the shares directly to the public.”

SpaceX's stock closed at $146.03 on Friday.

Anthropic said Sunday that the shares it is committing will go to the Anthropic Public Benefit Fund, a new entity within the company. The fund's worth will potentially increase as the shares grow in value.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and the company’s five other cofounders established Anthropic as a public benefit corporation, a designation that for-profit companies select to balance financial goals and social impact.

Anthropic is planning a massive initial public offering as soon as November. In June the company said that it had submitted a confidential filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for its proposed IPO.

That same month, Musk's SpaceX made its Wall Street debut as a publicly traded company and made Musk the world's first trillionaire.

LA NACION
News Services
Más leídas
  1. El Reino Unido analiza bloquear el ingreso argentino a la OCDE y el Tipat, y Chile avanza con la ruta naviera a Malvinas
    1

    El Reino Unido analiza bloquear el ingreso argentino a la OCDE y el Tipat, y Chile avanza con la ruta naviera a Malvinas

  2. El golazo de taco (y en el aire) de un 10 argentino tras un pase de Griezmann que levantó a todo el estadio
    2

    Video: el golazo de taco de Martín Ojeda para Orlando City en la MLS

  3. Una reunión con Facundo Leal en Dashi, los chats de Viola y la negociación para sacar a los Milei de la causa penal
    3

    La trama $LIBRA: una reunión con Leal en Dashi, los chats de Viola y la negociación para sacar a los Milei del expediente penal

  4. Patricia Bullrich entrena para mejorar su derecha y apunta directo al grand slam de 2027
    4

    Sólo en Off: Patricia Bullrich entrena para mejorar su derecha y apunta directo al grand slam de 2027