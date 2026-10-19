Musk says he'll give some SpaceX shares to public after Anthropic announces 'public benefit' fund
A company pledged shares to children nationwide; this follows a separate tech firm allocating equity to a public fund
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Billionaire Elon Musk on Monday pledged one share of his company SpaceX to “every kid in America.”
The offer arrived a day after artificial intelligence company Anthropic announced in a social media post that it will commit 5% of its shares to a new “public benefit” fund.
In a response to that Sunday post, Musk wrote “I recommend giving the shares directly to the public.”
SpaceX's stock closed at $146.03 on Friday.
Anthropic said Sunday that the shares it is committing will go to the Anthropic Public Benefit Fund, a new entity within the company. The fund's worth will potentially increase as the shares grow in value.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and the company’s five other cofounders established Anthropic as a public benefit corporation, a designation that for-profit companies select to balance financial goals and social impact.
Anthropic is planning a massive initial public offering as soon as November. In June the company said that it had submitted a confidential filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for its proposed IPO.
That same month, Musk's SpaceX made its Wall Street debut as a publicly traded company and made Musk the world's first trillionaire.
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