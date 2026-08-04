Nationals All-Star outfielder James Wood heading to 10-day injured list with left oblique strain

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Washington Nationals All-Star outfielder James Wood is headed to the 10-day injured list after suffering a left oblique strain while batting Monday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.

An MRI on Tuesday showed a mild strain, Nationals manager Blake Butera said.

“Hopefully, this is a short-term thing for James,” Butera said of the IL stint.

The 23-year-old Wood is in his third big league season and made his second All-Star team last month. He is batting .265 with 30 homers and 73 RBIs and had played in all 114 games for Washington before Tuesday.

“Obviously, it’s not what you want to hear, but I feel like I’m in good hands here,” Wood said. “It’s tough not being able to be out there, but it’s just something to grow from.”

Wood felt discomfort on the final swing of his at-bat in the seventh inning Monday, when he grounded out. He said running and throwing felt OK, but swinging did not.

“I took a couple of swings, and I just wasn’t really comfortable,” he said.

Wood said he'll stay in shape while sidelined and work out as much as he can without irritating the muscle.

The Nationals had lost six straight entering Tuesday and were sellers at the trade deadline, parting with infielders Luis García Jr. and Curtis Mead and starting pitcher Foster Griffin.

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