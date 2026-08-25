NRL makes a special rule change to help Jai Arrow reach 100 Rabbitohs games

Motor neurone disease is not likely to stop Jai Arrow trying to bring up a career milestone in Australia's National Rugby League.

The NRL is planning an exception to its rules to allow the veteran forward a chance to be on the field for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in his 99th and 100th rugby league games for the club, if only for a few moments.

Arrow, 31, was diagnosed in May with motor neurone disease, which MND Australia describes as an umbrella term for a group of progressive neurological conditions where the motor neurones degenerate. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is the most common form, and ALS is often called Lou Gehrig’s disease.

As part of an agreement with the Rabbitohs, the NRL granted South Sydney special dispensation to include Arrow as an extra player on Tuesday’s official team list and an extra substitution in their rotation for the game against the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday. A similar dispensation will be allowed for South Sydney's last regular season game against Sydney Roosters.

According to the NRL, Arrow will get dressed in South Sydney playing kit for the two NRL game days in the Rabbitohs dressing room, lead the Rabbitohs team onto the field of play, be the team’s first substitution of the match within the first few seconds after the opening whistle without taking part in any play during the game, and be able to sit on the interchange bench for the remainder of the game in his playing kit.

It will bring Arrow’s tally to 180 career games in the NRL, and 100 for the Rabbitohs, on top of his representative games for Queensland in the annual State of Origin series .

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys said it was a chance for the sport to be a “conduit to bring out the best of humanity.”

“This thoughtful gesture by the South Sydney Rabbitohs shows the true heart of our game,” V’landys said. “Jai has inspired millions of people around the world with the courage and strength he has shown in his fight with MND. He is not only a great player, but an extraordinary person.

“Reaching 100 games for the Rabbitohs is a special achievement, one that Jai, his family and everyone who has supported him should be incredibly proud of. The entire rugby league community stands with Jai and is honored to celebrate this remarkable milestone with him.”

Rugby league star Rob Burrow and Scottish rugby union player Doddie Weir are high-profile players who have died from the illness in recent years.

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