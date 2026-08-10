Ortiz hits 2nd career homer, Dion leads strong bullpen outing as Nationals beat Reds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abimelec Ortiz hit his second career home run, Will Dion led a bullpen outing that allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings and the Washington Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-1 on Sunday to sweep the series.

Dion (1-0), who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Guardians, earned his first win of the year after retiring the first nine batters he faced. He allowed one hit in three innings. Trevor Williams tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings and maintained his 0.00 ERA since returning from elbow surgery on July 29.

Brad Lord surrendered the only run during his start, and Jake Bird worked a hitless ninth.

Jacob Young and Andrés Chaparro each drove in two runs for the Nationals, who have won four of their last five games.

ATHLETICS 4, RED SOX 3

BOSTON (AP) — Max Muncy hit a tiebreaking RBI double off the Green Monster against closer Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning and the Athletics rallied past Boston for their first series win after losing 12 straight.

Jeff McNeil collected his 1,000th career hit with an eighth-inning single for the Athletics, who hadn’t won a series since taking two of three at their Triple-A affiliate’s park in Las Vegas against Colorado in mid-June.

A’s shortstop Jacob Wilson set a major league record for his position, playing his 111th consecutive errorless game, surpassing the Orioles’ Mike Bordick’s 110 that was done in 2002.

The Red Sox had won their past nine series, with the last loss coming June 29-July 1 against the Nationals.

Muncy’s double off Chapman (2-4) scored pinch runner Donovan Walton from second.

METS 11, PIRATES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette went 5 for 5 with a three-run double and scored three times, Luis Robert Jr. homered and drove in four, and New York routed Pittsburgh.

Sean Manaea pitched seven strong innings and struck out 11, most by a New York starter this season. Francisco Alvarez also went deep and Jared Young had three hits for the last-place Mets, who improved to 5-1 on a nine-game trip following a substantial selloff ahead of last Monday’s trade deadline.

Coming off a 9-0 defeat Saturday night, New York turned the tables and outhit Pittsburgh 15-4. Bichette had a bases-loaded double in the fourth that pushed the lead to 8-1. Robert launched a two-run shot in the third, and Alvarez homered leading off the fifth.

Manaea (4-5) allowed only Jake Mangum’s homer in the third. The big left-hander gave up three hits and walked none.

Jack Weisenburger, just called up from Triple-A Syracuse, tossed two scoreless innings in his major league debut to finish it.

PHILLIES 7, BLUE JAYS 6, 12 INNINGS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs, Derek Hill singled with the bases loaded in the 12th inning and Philadelphia avoided a three-game series sweep with a win over Toronto.

Starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo struck out 12 in seven sharp innings for the Phillies, who began play with a one-game cushion in the NL wild-card race.

Andrés Giménez had a two-run single in Toronto’s three-run eighth inning that tied the game at 5.

After Toronto went ahead in the top of the 12th on Jesús Sánchez’s double-play groundout off Caleb Kilian (4-7), the Phillies tied it on Bryson Stott’s RBI single in the bottom of the inning. Hill, who came in as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning, lined a single off Lazaro Estrada (1-1) just past the diving effort of shortstop Giménez.

BRAVES 2, YANKEES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Harris II opened the 10th inning with an RBI single, and Atlanta beat New York to prevent a three-game sweep.

Matt Olson homered off Cam Schlittler’s 100-mph fastball to give Atlanta the lead in the seventh. Trent Grisham hit a tying homer in the eighth off Didier Fuentes before Atlanta regained the lead against Paul Blackburn (3-2).

Harris snapped the tie by grounding a 2-2 pitch into right field as automatic runner Ha-Seong Kim easily scored.

Raisel Iglesias (1-2) struck out two in the ninth and Tyler Kinley struck out Ryan McMahon to finish a perfect 10th and secure his first save.

The Braves won for the ninth time in 11 games after getting dominated by Schlittler, who allowed Olson’s 34th homer among three hits in seven innings. Schlittler struck out 11 for his third career double-digit strikeout game and threw nine pitches at 100 mph or faster.

MARLINS 12, ANGELS 3

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Stowers tripled, singled and drove in two runs before exiting because of left hamstring discomfort in the fifth inning, and Miami beat Los Angeles.

Griffin Conine homered twice and Javier Sanoja had two singles and three RBIs for the Marlins. Miami’s Otto López had two infield singles, giving him 46 multihit games.

Stowers grimaced as he rounded first after his two-run single capped a six-run fifth that put the Marlins ahead 10-2, He was immediately replaced by pinch runner Leo Jimenez.

Sanoja hit a two-run single and Conine added a two-run drive against Angels reliever Shaun Anderson before Stowers’ single.

Conine went deep again with a shot over the wall in right against position player Tyler Heineman to lead off the eighth.

CUBS 10, ROYALS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ian Happ hit a two-run homer, Miguel Amaya added a three-run shot and Chicago beat Kansas City.

Alex Bregman delivered a pair of RBI singles to help the Cubs win two of three games in the series. Bregman, Happ and Michael Busch each had three of Chicago’s 18 hits.

Matthew Boyd (8-1) allowed two runs and five hits in seven effective innings.

Happ made it 7-2 in the sixth with his 20th home run. Amaya connected in the seventh, also off reliever Easton McGee.

Chicago got on the board in the first with a sacrifice fly by Michael Conforto that scored Busch. Conforto knocked in Busch again in the third on an RBI single.

WHITE SOX 5, GUARDIANS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Colson Montgomery’s 26th homer, a three-run shot, capped Chicago’s four-run third inning and the White Sox held on to beat Cleveland.

Munetaka Murakami and Randal Grichuk each doubled in a run as the White Sox won their second straight, increasing their AL Central lead to 3 1/2 games over second-place Detroit. Cleveland and Minnesota fell four games back.

Brenton Doyle had two hits to help Chicago win its 61st game, one more than in 2025 when the team finished last in the American League at 60-102.

Steven Kwan had two hits for the Guardians (58-61), who lost for the fifth time in six games. Kwan and Murakami extended their on-base streaks to 25 games, tied for the longest active run in the majors.

The game was delayed by rain for 2 hours, 23 minutes, after the first inning with the Guardians ahead 2-1. Both managers replaced their starters — Chicago’s Davis Martin and Cleveland’s Joey Cantillo — when play resumed.

BREWERS 4, TWINS 3, 10 INNINGS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jake Bauers singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th after Luis Lara made a spectacular run-saving catch in the top half of the inning, and Milwaukee edged Minnesota.

Bauers’ one-out single to shallow left off Yoendrys Gómez (2-2) brought home Brice Turang, who slid across the plate before catcher Ryan Jeffers could apply the tag. A replay review confirmed the call from home plate umpire Chad Whitson.

Minnesota went scoreless in the top of the 10th after Lara made a leaping catch at the wall on Kody Clemens’ drive to right to prevent a run from scoring. Lara also had made an incredible play in front of the wall to rob Brooks Lee of an extra-base hit in the sixth inning.

Royce Lewis advanced to third on Clemens’ drive but was stranded there when DL Hall (1-0) struck out Lee.

Bauers also homered in the fifth inning, and Jackson Chourio also went deep to help the Brewers win the series. Lee and Clemens homered off Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski.

CARDINALS 7, ROCKIES 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — JJ Wetherholt hit a go-ahead double, Alec Burleson homered and St. Louis used a three-run eighth inning to beat Colorado.

With the score tied at 4, Wetherholt smacked a two-run double into center field off Parker Mushinski that drove in Masyn Winn and Nathan Church. Iván Herrera tacked on an RBI single for his fourth hit of the game.

Burleson launched his 19th home run 441 feet to right-center in the fifth to extend St. Louis’ lead to 4-1. Jordan Walker had an RBI single in the first, Jimmy Crooks delivered a sacrifice fly in the third and Winn followed with a double that scored Burleson.

Brett Sullivan hit a two-run homer for Colorado in the sixth. Hunter Goodman tied it in the eighth when he connected against winning pitcher George Soriano (5-3) for his 34th home run this season.

Riley O’Brien worked a perfect ninth for his 29th save. Cardinals starter Michael McGreevy gave up three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

ORIOLES 10, RANGERS 5

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Pete Alonso had his first two-homer game with the Orioles and drove in four runs as Baltimore broke out of a scoring slump and beat Texas.

Texas native Colton Cowser and Tyler O’Neill also homered for the Orioles (57-61), who lost 2-1 in each of the first two games of the series and had scored just three runs during a three-game losing streak. Baltimore is two games out in the AL wild-card race.

Baltimore’s Yaramil Hiraldo (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings of relief for his first major league win.

The Rangers (59-59), holding the final AL wild card and second in the West, had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Alonso launched a two-run shot high off the left field foul pole in the second inning off Kumar Rocker (4-9). He hit another two-run homer to left center in the fourth inning off Jordan Montgomery.

It was the 27th career multihomer game for Alonso, who signed as a free agent last December as a five-time All-Star in seven seasons with the New York Mets.

TIGERS 3, GIANTS 1, 10 INNINGS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hao-Yu Lee drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning with a pinch-hit single and Detroit beat San Francisco in the rubber game of their series.

Spencer Torkelson singled off Sam Hentges (1-4) after Lee’s base hit scored automatic runner Riley Greene for a 2-1 lead. Max Clark’s groundout added an insurance run.

Kenley Jansen (3-4) struck out the side in the ninth for the win. Tyler Holton pitched a perfect 10th for his second save as the Tigers finished 7-2 on a three-city trip to the West Coast.

Detroit starter Troy Melton allowed an unearned run on four hits and a walk over six-plus innings, striking out five. The right-hander hasn’t permitted an earned run in his last 20 innings. Melton has given up two runs or fewer in 12 of his 13 starts this season.

Logan Webb yielded one run on four hits and a walk over eight innings for the Giants, throwing 100 pitches.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, DODGERS 2

PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez struck out nine in seven strong innings and Arizona clinched their first season series over Los Angeles since 2018 with a victory.

The Dodgers snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over Arizona in 10 innings Saturday. Rodriguez (11-4) shut them down most of the afternoon in the series finale, allowing two runs and five hits.

Ketel Marte hit a two-run homer off Justin Wrobleski (11-4) in the first inning and Kevin Ginkel worked a perfect ninth for his first save this year, clinching Arizona’s 7-6 win in the season series.

The NL West-leading Dodgers have lost three consecutive series for the first time since Aug. 29 to Sept. 7, 2025.

RAYS 4, MARINERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Cedric Mullins’ RBI single in the fifth inning put Tampa Bay ahead and Ian Seymour pitched six innings of one-run ball as the Rays beat Seattle to complete a three-game series sweep.

Seymour settled in after a bumpy first inning. Taylor Ward opened the game with a triple and scored on Cole Young’s single to give Seattle a 1-0 lead. Dominic Canzone also had a single in the inning.

Seymour (9-3) allowed just two hits the rest of the way, and finished with two walks and seven strikeouts. Steven Matz pitched the ninth to earn his first save of the season.

Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz, who along with Chandler Simpson had four hits, tied the game at 1 with an RBI single in the fourth inning that scored Mullins.

Mullins put the Rays ahead with a single off Mariners starter Emerson Hancock in the fifth that scored Junior Caminero. Tampa Bay finished with 14 hits.

PADRES 7, ASTROS 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a go-ahead, three-run homer and pinch-hitter Austin Hays connected for a two-run shot in his first at-bat with San Diego as the Padres beat AL West-leading Houston.

Jackson Merrill and Gavin Sheets also went deep for the Padres, who took two of three in the series and remained one game out of a National League playoff spot.

Randy Vásquez and three relievers combined on a two-hitter to help the Padres to their 12th victory in 16 games.

Vásquez (8-6) pitched five solid innings, retiring his final 10 batters after allowing Daulton Varsho’s two-run homer with two outs in the second. It was Varsho’s eighth home run this season and first since being acquired from Toronto before the trade deadline last Monday.

The Padres began their comeback in the bottom of the inning when Merrill homered to straightaway center field off Cristian Javier (1-3). It was Merrill’s 18th.