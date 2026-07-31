Pacheco provides 'Pop' in the Lions' backfield while awaiting Gibbs' return

DETROIT (AP) — “Knuckles” already punched his ticket out of town. "Sonic” has temporarily come to a halt.

Enter “Pop.”

For now, Isiah Pacheco is providing the power and speed to the Detroit Lions' backfield. The former Kansas City Chiefs running back, nicknamed “Pop,” signed a one-year, $1.81 million contract as a free agent in the offseason to replace David Montgomery, who went to Houston on a two-year, $16.5 million deal to become the Texans' lead back.

During the last three seasons, Jahmyr Gibbs and Montgomery earned the nickname “Sonic and Knuckles” as one of the NFL's premier running back duos. Gibbs, who finished second behind Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor last season in total touchdowns with 18, sat out the first week of training camp while seeking a new contract.

Pacheco rushed for 2,537 yards and 14 touchdowns over four seasons with the Chiefs, helping them win two Super Bowls. A steady stream of injuries have sidelined him for 17 games during the past three seasons, though. He missed four games last season with a sprained right knee.

Those ailments also cut into his offseason training regimen. After signing with Detroit, Pachero was able to participate in OTAs and has stood out during the start of camp.

“The first few days have been phenomenal, just getting to fly around the field with the guys again," he said.

Pacheco, who has slimmed down to 210 pounds from 216 last season, showed a combination of burst and power while catching a screen pass from Jared Goff and racing around defenders during Friday's session. Pacheco feels energized joining an offense that finished tied for fourth in the league in scoring last season (28.3) despite missing the playoffs.

“It makes you want to play harder and faster with your teammates to the left and right of you,” he said. “Everybody's pushing and working hard for each other. You've got guys finishing down the field and that's what it takes from every unit. When you've got guys doing that, it makes you lean on one another and want to fight for each other harder.”

Eventually, the Lions' backfield could turn into "Sonic and Pop," though Pacheco anticipates that they'll earn a different moniker. He has already seen many suggestions.

“On social media, I see a lot,” he said. “Keep giving us those nicknames and we're going to surprise you all when we get to play.”

Beyond Gibbs and Pacheco, there are plenty of question marks. Jacob Saylors and Sione Vaki combined for three carries last season. The other two backs on the camp roster, Kye Robichaux and Jabari Small, have never had an NFL carry.

They're all getting extra reps until Gibbs returns to practice.

“It’s a great opportunity, and look, it’s one of the reasons we got Pacheco, man. This is extra reps for ‘Pop’ with us just in our system, so that’s awesome,” head coach Dan Campbell said. "Vaki gets these reps, Saylors, Small, Robichaux. So yeah, it’s good. There’s always a silver lining.”

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