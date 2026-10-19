Philippines summons Chinese ambassador to protest remarks it says threatened force

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government summoned the Chinese ambassador Monday to protest remarks it considered a threat to use force, saying it will not accept attempts to intimidate Philippine officials critical of Beijing’s actions in the disputed South China Sea .

Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro relayed to Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan the Philippine government’s serious concern and “strong objection" to his statement on Thursday, the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said.

China and the Philippines have long clashed over South China Sea territories but tense confrontations at sea and heated verbal exchanges have escalated between Manila and Beijing in recent years under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

China claims virtually the entire waterway, a key global trade route, as its sovereign territory. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan all have separate claims to the waters.

The department said that it “reserves the right to take further diplomatic action as it deems necessary.” Some Philippine legislators have called for the ambassador’s censure or expulsion from the country.

There was no immediate reaction from the Chinese government, but its embassy in Manila said Friday that the Philippine Foreign Affairs Department’s initial statement regretting Jing’s remarks had taken the ambassador’s statement out of context and employed “selective quotation and overinterpretation” of his remarks.

On the sidelines of a Manila forum on Thursday, Jing was asked by reporters to comment on Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr .’s comments pointing to China as a “troublemaker” in the region. Jing said that characterization was “nonsense” and added the Philippines should feel fortunate to have China as a neighbor.

“If we want to use force, we may easily win. But no, we will not choose force and we love peace,” Jing said. “In this region, we enjoy peace. Look at other regions: Ukraine, Gaza and even Venezuela.”

Lazaro told Jing on Monday that his statement “was provocative and unacceptable and does not contribute to creating understanding," the department in Manila said.

“As a democracy, the Philippines values freedom of expression and a plurality of voices, and it will not accept attempts by a foreign envoy to intimidate those who exercise them,” it said.

The Marcos administration has broadened military and defense engagements with its treaty ally, the United States , and other security allies, including by scaling up joint combat exercises in the South China Sea. China has opposed the combat drills but has staged its own military exercises in the disputed waters.