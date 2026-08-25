Prasidh Krishna takes 3-35 for India; Sri Lanka reaches 130-4 at lunch on Day 3 of 2nd cricket test

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Pasindu Sooriyabandara scored an unbeaten half-century but India's Prasidh Krishna made a vital breakthrough to end an important partnership and have Sri Lanka in trouble at 130 for four at lunch on Day 3 of the second cricket test.

At the first interval Tuesday, Sri Lanka trailed India's first-innings total by 373 runs. Sooriyabandara was unbeaten on 65 and captain Dhananjaya de Silva was not out on 4.

India declared its first innings at 503 for nine on Day 2 , helped by 117 runs from Devdutt Padikkal and Druv Jurel's unbeaten 115.

Sri Lanka was rattled early in reply, slipping to 8 for two by stumps and then losing overnight batter Kamil Mishara (19) with the total on 35.

Sooriyabandara, who was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the first test in Galle while batting as a concussion substitute for Dinesh Chandimal, appeared composed despite the precarious start to Sri Lanka's innings here. He mixed caution and attack in his 93-ball stand, hitting nine boundaries.

His 87-run partnership off 126 deliveries with Kamindu Mendis (32) helped revive Sri Lanka's innings but that ended shortly before lunch when Mendis hit a ball from Krishna to Ravindra Jadeja at midwicket.

Krishna led India's attacking with bowling figures of 3-35, with spin bowler Manav Suthar also taking a wicket.

Only 58 overs of play was possible because of rain on Day 2, and more rain Tuesday threatened to shorten the match further.

India leads the two-match series after defeating Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the first test at Galle.

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