Rangers place 3B Josh Jung on the 10-day IL with a broken right hand

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Texas Rangers placed third baseman Josh Jung on the 10-day injured list with a broken right hand on Saturday with two games remaining in the regular season.

Jung was hit in the hand by Twins starter Joe Ryan's pitch in the first inning of Friday's game at Target Field. Jung originally stayed in the game and scored in that inning but later gave way to a pinch hitter.

Jung batted .299 with 12 homers, 42 RBIs and an .827 OPS in 104 games this season. Jung also missed all of August with a left calf strain and batted .341 (15 for 44) in 12 games after returning.

To take Jung's place on the roster, Texas recalled left-hander Robby Ahlstrom and catcher Logan O'Hoppe from Triple-A Round Rock. Additionally, the Rangers optioned right-hander Gavin Collyer to the Arizona Complex League Rangers.

Ahlstrom has made 42 relief appearances for Texas, with a 6.08 ERA in 37 innings. O'Hoppe was traded to Texas from the Angels in July and appeared in 10 games during his first stint with the Rangers.

Texas entered Saturday tied with Houston for the American League West lead, but the Astros hold the tiebreaker over the Rangers.

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