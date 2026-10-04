Ravens beat Titans 24-18 despite Lamar Jackson's ankle injury. Henry scores against his old team

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamer Jackson threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game with an ankle injury, Derrick Henry scored against his former team, and the Baltimore Ravens handled the Tennessee Titans 24-18 on Sunday.

Zay Flowers had eight catches for 118 yards and a TD for the Ravens, who snapped a four-game home losing streak but now have to deal with more health concerns about their two-time MVP quarterback. Jackson took a sack in the final seconds of the first half, and his left ankle appeared to roll under a Tennessee defender.

Baltimore kicked a field goal on the next play, and when the third quarter started, Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson.

By then, the Ravens (3-1) were already up 24-7. With something of a patchwork offensive line at the moment, they built the lead mostly through passing. Huntley went 8 of 9 for 63 yards, but Baltimore was scoreless after halftime on a drizzly day in Charm City.

Tennessee (0-4) is now 6-32 since Henry left the Titans to join the Ravens via free agency before the 2024 season. This was the teams' first meeting since then.

Henry opened the scoring, powering through safety Kevin Winston Jr. for a 5-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1. That drive was set up when Tennessee's Cam Ward tried to flip a desperation pass to Tony Pollard on the second play from scrimmage, and the ball went through Pollard's arms and was picked off by Trenton Simpson.

The Titans, however, were more functional offensively than they'd been in previous first halves. They drove 70 yards for a tying touchdown, a 3-yard run by Pollard.

Jackson's 19-yard scoring pass to Flowers put Baltimore back in front, and then the Titans were stopped on fourth-and-goal from the 2 when they tried a direct snap to Pollard.

The Ravens drove 98 yards and went up 21-7 on Jackson's 3-yard TD pass to Mark Andrews.

Tyler Loop, fresh off his game-winning 56-yard kick against Dallas the previous weekend, connected from 64 yards on the last play of the half, but Jackson was hurt on the previous snap.

Ward threw a 3-yard scoring pass to Wan'Dale Robinson with 1:12 to go in the fourth quarter, and a 2-point conversion pass Gunnar Helm made it a six-point game, but Malaki Starks snatched the onside kick for Baltimore to seal the game.

Henry finished with 73 yards on 23 carries.

The Titans committed the game's only two turnovers, but the Ravens were sloppy in other ways, with 13 penalties for 131 yards.

Injuries

Baltimore was losing players all game. CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) went down in the first half. G Andrew Vorhees (foot) and TE Durham Smythe (Achilles tendon) were also injured. The Ravens did get T Ronnie Stanley (toe) back after he missed Week 3.

Tennessee S Amani Hooker was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter and cleared to return.

Up next

Titans: Host Houston next Sunday.

Ravens: At Atlanta next Sunday night.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here