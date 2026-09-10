Scene changes but plot remains: All Blacks and Springboks resume 'Greatest Rivalry' in Baltimore

For its last act in the dramatic “ Greatest Rivalry ” rugby series between the Springboks and All Blacks, the location changes but the motivations of the antagonists remain the same.

Do the same but better. After three brutal matches in South Africa the scene changes to Baltimore, Maryland where the various threads of the series which has captivated fans around the rugby world will be gathered together in the final test on Saturday.

South Africa's Springboks lead the series 2-1 and can win it with at least a draw. The All Blacks can level it with a win.

The drama will have a new audience and one, leavened by dispassionate locals, that may be less parochial and intimidating for New Zealand than those at the colosseums of South Africa which saw the All Blacks win the first test and South Africa the second and third.

A change may be as good as a rest for both teams who have pledged that some of the pugnacity of the first three tests might be replaced Saturday by more elegant rugby in the fall sunshine of Baltimore.

New All Blacks captain

Among the more compelling plot twists, New Zealand has a new captain after injured Ardie Savea was forced to return home after the third test a week ago. And flyhalf Richie Mo'ounga returns for his first test since the 2023 World Cup final, displacing Ruben Love in a bold move in a must-win test.

Hooker Codie Taylor will captain the All Blacks in his 112th test match and in a completely overhauled front row. Ethan de Groot returns at looshead prop, hooker Asafo Aumua drops to the bench, making way for Taylor, and Fletcher Newell takes over from Tyrel Lomax, who moves back to the reserves bench.

De Groot has not played since he sustained a concussion in the first test.

New Zealand is significantly reduced in strength by injuries to Savea, fellow backrower Luke Jacobson and hard-working midfielder Quinn Tupaea.

Head coach Dave Rennie selected Patrick Tuipulotu to partner Sam Darry in the second row while Tupou Vaa'i moves from lock to the side of the scrum, joining Peter Lakai and Ethan Blackadder in a new-look backrow.

Josh Moorby will start on the left wing and Anton Lienert-Brown at outside center. Beauden Barrett is named on the reserves bench for his 145th test.

Backs to the wall

Midfielder Jordie Barrett expressed the whirlwind nature of the last few days for the All Blacks, who found themselves in Baltimore while the wounds of the third test loss were still fresh.

“We poured a whole lot of mental and physical energy into the (third) test in Soweto, come off second best and four hours later we're sitting across an aisle on a chartered flight with the Boks straight to Baltimore,” he said in a radio interview.

Scotland-born attack coach Mike Blair said the All Blacks had discerned from the third test key areas in which they must improve to beat South Africa: The holy grail, what they call LQB ... lightning quick ball.

“The key message from an attacking point of view is that we're creating a helluva lot and we're scoring tries but we're missing a lot of opportunities as well, so the message has been really positive in what we're creating,” he said. “We're also discussing how we can maintain pressure through our multi-phase and when we get those opportunities, being able to pull the trigger on them.

“Twelve line-breaks is a great stat for us. Four tries against South Africa isn't a bad stat; 13 tries in three games. We are scoring tries, we are creating line breaks. We want to convert another couple of them but we're aware you can't convert every one. Our ability to turn pressure into points is important as well.”

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus had a lighter selection approach.

Damian Willemse returned to fullback for the injured Cheslin Kolbe, and scrumhalf Morné van den Berg will make his first start in the series, dropping Cobus Reinach to the reserves.

Of most importance, the forward pack which has given South Africa an edge over the All Blacks in the last two tests is unchanged.

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