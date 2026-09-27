Schlittler to start Yankees' Wild Card Series opener vs. Red Sox, followed by Fried and Cole

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Schlittler will start Game 1 of the New York Yankees' Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night and be followed in the rotation by Max Fried and Gerrit Cole in the best-of-three matchup.

New York made the announcement Sunday, the last day of the regular season.

Schlittler struck out 12 over eight innings in the Yankees' 4-0 win over the Red Sox in last year’s Wild Card Series. He allowed five hits, all singles, and walked none. Schlittler threw 11 pitches 100 mph or faster, including six in the first inning.

Schlittler was 14-6 with an AL-best 1.95 ERA and 239 strikeouts this year, the first full season for the 25-year-old right-hander. Schlittler also allowed one earned run or fewer in his final nine starts, matching Whitey Ford in 1963 for the longest streak in Yankees history.

A native of Walpole Massachusetts, Schlittler went 2-1 with an 0.74 ERA in four starts against Boston this year. He struck out 27 in 24 1/3 innings and held hitters to a .174 average.

If the Yankees advance to a best-of-five AL Division Series against Tampa Bay, Schlittler would be lined up to start Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 5.

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