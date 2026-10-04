Seahawks place rookie RB Jadarian Price on injured reserve while Julian Love returns

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers and will miss at least the next three games because of a chest injury.

Price, who was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, aggravated the injury during practice on Wednesday.

Seattle selected Price, 22, in the first round of this year's draft. He made his debut in Seattle’s opener against the New England Patriots, finishing with 52 yards on 10 carries. He also caught a pair of passes for 6 yards in the Seahawks’ 13-10 win .

He left in the first half of Seattle's 31-7 victory over Arizona because of the chest injury, then last week lost a fumble early in a 33-31 loss at Washington.

Safety Julian Love, who missed the game against the Commanders with a calf injury, was back on the field for Seattle.

Other players who were ruled out against the Chargers included safety Ty Okada, who was questionable this week after returning to practice from a hamstring injury. Linebacker Chazz Surat was ruled out with a calf injury.

For the Chargers, safety Dervin James Jr. was inactive with a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey played after being listed as questionable with a foot injury.

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