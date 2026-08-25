Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Serena Williams is back at the US Open, playing mixed doubles with Carlos Alcaraz

A legendary player returns to US Open mixed doubles with the reigning men's champion; they seek a title and $1M

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Serena Williams is back at the US Open, playing mixed doubles with Carlos Alcaraz
Serena Williams is back at the US Open, playing mixed doubles with Carlos AlcarazVALERY HACHE - AFP

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams is back at the U.S. Open for her first match at the Grand Slam tournament since 2022, playing mixed doubles alongside defending men's singles champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Williams and Alcaraz are facing one half of the reigning women’s doubles champions, Erin Routliffe, and Lloyd Glasspool in the first round later Tuesday. They are one of the star-studded duos in the second year of the new-looked mixed doubles event, with Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic also participating together.

Returning to tennis earlier this year at 44, Williams is not planning to play singles at the U.S. Open. Nevertheless, she and Alcaraz have an opportunity to add another title at Flushing Meadows to their respective resumes.

Williams has 10 U.S. Open championships: six in women's singles, two in women's doubles with sister Venus and one in mixed doubles — with Max Mirnyi in 1998. Alcaraz has won the men's singles tournament twice, including four years ago when Serena initially stepped away from the sport.

Following the first round and quarterfinals Tuesday, the mixed doubles semifinals and final are Wednesday night, with the winners getting a $1 million prize.

See AP’s full tennis coverage here

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. De Caterina Murino a Ana de Armas, así están hoy “las chicas Bond” de Daniel Craig
    1

    De Caterina Murino a Ana de Armas, así están hoy “las chicas Bond” de Daniel Craig

  2. Cada vez menos gente usa el colectivo, pero avanza una nueva tecnología para modernizarlos
    2

    Cada vez menos gente usa el colectivo, pero avanza una nueva tecnología para modernizarlos

  3. Se reaviva la polémica por el número que más le importa a Milei
    3

    “Efecto Beto Casella”: se reaviva la polémica por el número que más le importa a Milei

  4. Faustino Oro le ganó una partida a la máxima leyenda del ajedrez blitz
    4

    Un nuevo impacto de Faustino Oro: venció a Magnus Carlsen en una partida blitz