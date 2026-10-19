Struggling Cowboys suffer letdown on offense as their defense shows signs of progress

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — On a night when the Dallas Cowboys’ beleaguered defense finally showed signs of life, their star-studded offense let them down.

Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the Cowboys’ 23-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. The Cowboys were scoreless in a first half for the first time since Nov. 7, 2021, when they trailed 16-0 at the half of a 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Cowboys trailed 7-0 and faced second-and-8 from Green Bay’s 17 when Prescott took a big hit from Zaire Franklin. On the next play, Evan Williams intercepted Prescott's pass that was intended for CeeDee Lamb.

Dallas trailed 10-0 on its next possession and had first-and-15 from Green Bay’s 28 when Lamb fell on a route, enabling Packers rookie Brandon Cisse to make his first career interception.

Prescott went 34 of 54 for 258 yards. His only touchdown pass – a 6-yarder to Ryan Flournoy – came in the final minute of the game.

Dallas’ problems on offense were particularly disappointing because its defense responded to adversity Sunday after struggling all season. The defense’s performance offered at least one reason for hope that the Cowboys can still turn things around, particularly because nobody has stood out in the NFC East so far.

The Cowboys (2-4) entered this game allowing a league-high 6.4 yards per play and searching for answers after an embarrassing 24-16 home loss to the previously winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dallas’ defense held a players-only meeting to discuss how to improve. The Cowboys also brought in veteran defensive assistant Mike Pettine in the days leading up to this game to help out first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Pettine was Green Bay’s defensive coordinator from 2018-20. Parker was a defensive quality control coach with the Packers from 2019-20.

Dallas’ defense responded, though it got some help when three potential touchdown passes by Green Bay’s Jordan Love were dropped — two by Matthew Golden and one from Christian Watson.

Green Bay took the lead for good with a 90-yard touchdown drive on its opening possession, but Dallas’ defense stiffened from there and produced a number of big plays.

Dee Winters got the Cowboys’ first interception of the season when he made a diving catch in front of Golden late in the first quarter. Winters then got up and weaved between multiple defenders to run over 40 yards for an apparent touchdown, but a replay review determined he was touched by Golden while still on the ground.

Quinnen Williams stopped Pierre Strong Jr. for a 1-yard loss when Green Bay had second-and-goal at the 1 in the second quarter. Malik Hooker then made an open-field tackle after Tucker Kraft caught a pass on third-and-goal, causing the Packers to settle for Trey Smack's 25-yard field goal.

Kenny Clark, who spent his first nine NFL seasons in Green Bay, got his first sack of the season in his return to Lambeau Field.

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