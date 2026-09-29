Thailand's government approves emergency funding after deadly floods that impacted millions

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand 's government approved emergency funds Tuesday for flood victims amounting to $122 million following a deluge that had battered the country since mid-September, affecting more than 2.6 million people and killing at least 19.

The country's capital, Bangkok, was recovering after days of torrential rains and widespread flooding , but some disruptions remained. Thailand's main airport, which had been struck with flight cancellations, was struggling with a major baggage backlog.

According to government spokesperson Ekkapob Pianpises, the approved funds of 4.1 billion baht would be disseminated by the Interior Ministry to compensate people impacted by the floods nationwide.

Rain has largely stopped in Bangkok, but some neighborhoods, particularly in the east, are still inundated. The city's governor, Chadchart Sittipunt, said traffic should return to normal on most main roads within two days, although in some low-lying areas it could take up to seven days for roads to dry out.

While Bangkok was expected to stay dry, heavy rain was forecast elsewhere in Thailand for Tuesday, the Thailand Meteorological Department said.

Industry Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said the flooding had caused an estimated 22 million baht (about $655,000) in damage to businesses nationwide. Residents in 29 out of Thailand's 76 provinces remained impacted by the floods on Tuesday, officials said. Of the 19 deaths, four took place in Bangkok.

Bangkok airport was in chaos after flight cancellations

Thai Airways, one of the main airlines handling baggage at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, apologized to affected passengers for a massive luggage backlog, which the airline attributed in part to staff shortages caused by the flooding.

Hundreds of suitcases were seen lining up at the arrivals area on Tuesday. The Thai Air Force said it had sent personnel to the airport to assist with the luggage problem.

“I sincerely apologize to all passengers for the inconvenience caused. Thai Airways is making every effort to ensure that passengers are reunited with their baggage as soon as possible,” said Chai Eamsiri, the airline's CEO.

The airline also canceled more than 10 of its domestic and international flights on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Vendors keep spirits high despite big losses

In Bang Kapi, one of Bangkok's hardest hit neighborhoods, residents waded through floodwater, and some used small boats to get around.

A makeshift market was set up on a raised walkway just outside a mall shortly after the flooding, and vendors from a nearby market, where the water remained knee-high, had moved there, selling meat, vegetables and herbs. Music blared from loudspeakers and vendors called out to customers who waded through floodwater or walked through the mall to get to them.

Lon Cheng, a Cambodian vendor who has lived in Thailand for over 20 years, cheerfully called to customers and danced along with the music behind his vegetable stall.

He said he had suffered huge losses in the floods.

“The first day ... I spent about 70,000 baht (about $2,100) and I could sell for only 20,000 baht (about $600),” he said. “It was a big loss, but with losses I still need to sell.”

Neighboring countries have also been battered by the floods. In Myanmar , at least 10 people were killed and dozens were missing after heavy rain triggered widespread flooding and landslides in the southern coastal region of Tanintharyi, local media reported.

Flash floods also struck at least 10 provinces in Cambodia , affecting 44,889 families and forcing nearly 4,000 people to evacuate, according to disaster management officials. At the centuries-old Angkor temple complex , workers were opening water gates and diversion systems to reduce the risk of flooding at the archeological site.