The Colts are hoping to get Jonathan Taylor back on track when they host the winless Titans

The Indianapolis Colts need Jonathan Taylor to become a big-play threat again.

He's gone 12 straight games without rushing for 100 yards. He's been held scoreless two of the last three weeks. And after he was held to a season-low 45 yards in last week's loss at Pittsburgh, the Colts will do everything they can to get him running right Sunday.

“The NFL run game is an 11-man run game. Everybody on the field is important,” Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. “Obviously, J.T. has been so valuable for us over the years, but we’re all pushing to improve our level of play, improve our level of coaching. It’s not all statistically based, but we’re looking to improve.”

There may be no better chance to get Taylor rolling than this week, when the Colts (2-3) host winless Tennessee .

Run defense hasn't been the Titans' problem. Tennessee is ranked near the middle of the pack, yielding 114 yards per game, and veterans such as All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and safety Amani Hooker know what to expect from having gone against Taylor twice a season since 2020.

The biggest priority for first-year Titans coach Robert Saleh is getting production out of the offense and quarterback Cam Ward.

How bad has it been? Saleh is routinely answering questions about whether Ward, last year's No. 1 draft pick, will continue to start.

“Are there things he has to do better? Yes,” Saleh said this week. “Has he improved? Yes. I think we can agree that that was the case (Week 4) when we were up here having the same conversation. And was (Week 5) a step back? Yes, but it was a step back as an entire offense, not just Cam.”

Ward has thrown just three touchdown passes this season and the same number of interceptions while completing just 63.2% of his throws.

His woes have contributed to a nearly 11-minute disparity in time of possession for the Titans, and if that happens again Sunday, Taylor can expect to carry a heavy workload — and that could open the door for some game-changing runs.

“He sees it right, he hits it right, we'll be good,” Colts coach Shane Steichen said. “Obviously, the chunk plays like we saw last year, we haven't had those in the run game, and it would be great to get back to that and get those explosives going forward.”

Need to know

Tennessee (0-5) vs. Indianapolis (2-3).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox.

Latest odds: Colts by 7.

Against the spread: Titans 2-3; Colts 3-2.

Last week: Titans lost to the Texans 26-3; Colts lost to the Steelers 34-22.

Last meeting: Colts beat the Titans 38-14 on Oct. 26, 2025, in Indianapolis.

Series record: Colts lead 41-22.

Matchup to watch

Ward vs. Colts defense. The quarterback and new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll have at times not appeared to be on the same page. Could this be the week Ward turns it around? Perhaps. He's facing a defense coming off yet another abysmal performance. But Indy’s defense has been here before — at home against a winless AFC South team, looking to change direction. The Colts responded by beating Houston in Week 3 and remain hopeful of a repeat in Week 6.

Stats and stuff

— Indy has won six straight in the series. Tennessee won the previous five.

— Tennessee's next victory would give Ward his fourth career win and Saleh his first with the franchise. It would also be the 500th all-time win for the Titans.

— Simmons needs one sack to pass Ted Washington (45) to move into 10th on the franchise's career list and fourth during the Titans era (1999-present).

— Tennessee LB Anthony Hill Jr. opened his rookie season by recording five or more tackles in all five games.

— The Titans' top three rushers (Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears and Ward) have 99 total carries this season, two fewer than the Colts' Taylor.

— With 4 yards rushing, Taylor will become the fifth player since 2000 to reach 8,000 yards in 90 or fewer games. His next TD — rushing or receiving — will break a tie with Reggie Wayne (82) for the third-most in Colts history.

— Indy QB Daniel Jones did not have a turnover last week for the first time this season.

— Colts six-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen needs four catches to pass Anquan Boldin (1,076) for No. 10 on the league's career list. Allen needs six receptions to pass Terrell Owens (1,078) for No. 9.

— Rigoberto Sanchez has 22 games with an average of 50.0 yards per punt. His next one will tie Pat McAfee for the Colts franchise record.

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