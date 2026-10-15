The Latest: AP-NORC poll: Strong majority of voters believes Trump is failing at home and abroad

A strong majority of voters believe that President Donald Trump is falling short at home and abroad, and they want major change in the upcoming midterm elections , according to a new AP-NORC poll that raises serious warning signs for the Republican Party at a critical moment.

House Democrats are preparing an ambitious 100-day agenda focused on delivering their campaign promises — making life more affordable and conducting vast oversight of the Trump administration — if voters return them to majority control in the Nov. 3 elections . Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries , in line to become House speaker, said Democrats will be united “right out of the gate.”

And Trump's new press secretary is facing mounting questions about her background and resume as she transitions into her role. Katie Zacharia has long described herself as a lawyer, but so far, she and the White House have offered no evidence that she passed a bar exam.

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Rep. Ilhan Omar’s phone seized and relatives subpoenaed in criminal probe, AP source says

Federal authorities investigating Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar seized the Democratic lawmaker’s phone and have issued more than a dozen grand jury subpoenas, including to some of her relatives, according to a person briefed on the probe.

The subpoenas were issued for a grand jury collecting evidence in Minnesota as federal authorities probe potential fraud in Omar’s immigration paperwork, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation. The investigation led to federal agents searching Omar’s Washington, D.C. home on Monday just weeks before the November midterms, in which Omar is seeking reelection.

The scope of the investigation into Omar is unclear, though Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has suggested that authorities were examining potential crimes related to her family’s immigration paperwork. Omar became a U.S. citizen in 2000 when she was 17 years old, five years after she arrived with her family after obtaining asylum in the United States.

The search of Omar’s home so close to next month’s midterm contests was swiftly condemned by Democrats, who accused the administration of targeting the Democrat for political purposes. Omar, in a statement on X, called the search an “attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement.”

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AP-NORC Poll: Trump’s numbers on the economy and costs remain weak

Voters are deeply frustrated with Trump’s leadership on the issues they say matter most, the new poll found.

The economy and the cost of living are high priorities for voters on both sides of the aisle. The survey found that the vast majority of Republican and Democratic voters say both issues are among the most important for the upcoming election.

But about 8 in 10 registered voters disapprove of how Trump is handling the cost of living and about three-quarters disapprove of his performance on the economy.

Even among Republican voters, only 44% approve of Trump’s performance on the cost of living, while 54% approve of his leadership on the economy. That’s a sharp contrast with other issues, like crime, where Republican approval is much higher.

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AP-NORC Poll: The vast majority of voters want change

One thing is crystal clear on the eve of the 2026 midterms: Voters want change.

About half of voters say they want “substantial change” in how the country is run, according to the new AP-NORC poll . Roughly 3 in 10 want “complete and total upheaval.”

Democrats and independents are much likelier than Republicans to want a full overhaul of the country’s direction. But even Republican voters are still looking for something different. Slightly fewer than half, 45%, want substantial change, while 13% want upheaval.

“I’m kind of tired of sending people there, and nothing gets done,” Krista Kohles, a 70-year-old Republican told the AP. “Nothing’s changing.”

AP-NORC Poll: Democrats are more enthusiastic about voting than Republicans

Democratic voters are more enthused than Republican voters about casting a ballot, according to a new AP-NORC poll conducted weeks before the midterm elections.

The survey finds that registered voters who identify as Democrats are more enthusiastic than Republican voters about voting, and more voters want Democrats to win control of Congress. The Democratic advantage is small in some cases, but taken together, the findings paint a challenging picture for Republicans.

Overall, about two-thirds of registered voters say it’s “extremely” important to vote in the upcoming election, while about 2 in 10 say it’s “very” important. But about three-quarters of Democratic voters say this is “extremely” important, compared to roughly 6 in 10 Republicans.

Alaska U.S. House candidates highlight contrasting priorities, style in debate

Clear contrasts were on display during a statewide debate between Alaska’s top two U.S. House candidates, starting with their attire.

Republican Rep. Nick Begich donned a suit and tie. Independent Bill Hill, a commercial fisherman, wore jeans, a dress shirt and zip-up vest and a cap with a fishing company logo.

Begich said he’s been effective. He expressed support for Trump, the president’s use of tariffs and the war in Iran. He said he wants to continue seeing expanded oil development in Alaska.

Hill asked Alaskans to look at their grocery bills and health care costs and ask if they’re better off than they were two years ago. He said many Alaskans are upset about U.S. involvement in “never-ending” wars.

The debate came a day after Trump held a rally in Wasilla in support of Begich and U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan.

Alaska House candidate says that as an independent, his vote would be ‘greatest piece of leverage'

Alaska independent U.S. House candidate Bill Hill is challenging Republican Rep. Nick Begich for Alaska’s only House seat. Hill faced criticism early on for declining to say which party he would caucus with were he to win next month’s election. He has been endorsed by the state Democratic Party.

During a debate Wednesday, Hill said he’d like to caucus with people who are “tired of this party-line partisanship” and who would support addressing issues like health care costs and pushing back against an overreaching executive branch.

Begich, an ally of Trump, said Hill is “too progressive” for Alaska and that it’s clear who he’d caucus with. Hill, meanwhile, accused Begich of being a rubber stamp for Trump.

Trump press secretary Katie Zacharia faces scrutiny over claims she’s a lawyer

The new White House press secretary is facing mounting questions about her background and resume as she transitions into her role as the public face of the Trump administration.

Katie Zacharia has long described herself as a lawyer as she has worked to establish herself as a commentator for conservative outlets like Fox News and Newsmax. But so far, she and the White House have offered no evidence that she passed the bar exam in any state or in China, where she worked for a large law firm years ago.

The questions add to the confusion surrounding Trump’s decision to hire Zacharia , who had worked for his social media company for only a few months when he announced her appointment and whose debut at the podium on Tuesday has been widely panned.

Afterward, the president was asked by reporters where Zacharia had passed the bar exam, following a report by the independent outlet Popular Information that she did not appear to be licensed in any state.

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House Democrats plan a first 100-days agenda if they sweep to power in midterm elections

House Democrats are preparing an ambitious 100-days agenda focused on delivering their campaign promises — making life more affordable and conducting vast oversight of the Trump administration — if the party seizes majority control in next month’s elections .

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries , who is in line to become House speaker if the party wins power, said the Democrats will be united “right out of the gate” on reinstating Affordable Care Act tax breaks , reversing Republican Medicaid cuts, holding votes against the Iran war and undoing President Donald Trump’s tariff regime .

They expect to launch the agenda in the first 100 hours, once the new Congress is seated in January.

“Fighting for an affordable America — that’s what unites Democrats all across the country,” Jeffries said recently at the party campaign headquarters in Washington.

“That’s our commitment to the American people, because the cost of living is way too high and far too many people who are working hard, playing by the rules, can’t thrive and can barely survive — and are drowning — in the Trump economy.”

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